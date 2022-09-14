When will bins be collected after the Queen's funeral?

Some bin collections may be disrupted next week as a result of the Queen's state funeral - Credit: Archant

Some bin collection days are set to change in some parts of Suffolk due to the Queen's funeral.

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday, September 19.

King Charles III declared that the day of the funeral would be a bank holiday.

Some councils across the county have announced that bins will be collected on a different day next week.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Council

The councils have announced that bin collections will take place a day later than usual.

West Suffolk Council

West Suffolk Council has also announced that bin collections will take place a day later than usual.

East Suffolk Council

A spokeswoman for the council said that council services will not be running on Monday including bin collections.

The spokeswoman added that a catch-up service will be arranged and more details will be provided in due course.

Ipswich Borough Council

Bin collections do not take place in Ipswich on a Monday so no changes will be made.