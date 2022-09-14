News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
When will bins be collected after the Queen's funeral?

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:07 PM September 14, 2022
Some bin collections may be disrupted next week as a result of the Queen's state funeral

Some bin collections may be disrupted next week as a result of the Queen's state funeral - Credit: Archant

Some bin collection days are set to change in some parts of Suffolk due to the Queen's funeral. 

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday, September 19. 

King Charles III declared that the day of the funeral would be a bank holiday

Some councils across the county have announced that bins will be collected on a different day next week. 

Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Council 

The councils have announced that bin collections will take place a day later than usual. 

West Suffolk Council 

West Suffolk Council has also announced that bin collections will take place a day later than usual. 

East Suffolk Council 

A spokeswoman for the council said that council services will not be running on Monday including bin collections. 

The spokeswoman added that a catch-up service will be arranged and more details will be provided in due course. 

Ipswich Borough Council 

Bin collections do not take place in Ipswich on a Monday so no changes will be made. 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon