When will bins be collected after the Queen's funeral?
- Credit: Archant
Some bin collection days are set to change in some parts of Suffolk due to the Queen's funeral.
The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday, September 19.
King Charles III declared that the day of the funeral would be a bank holiday.
Some councils across the county have announced that bins will be collected on a different day next week.
Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Council
The councils have announced that bin collections will take place a day later than usual.
West Suffolk Council
West Suffolk Council has also announced that bin collections will take place a day later than usual.
East Suffolk Council
A spokeswoman for the council said that council services will not be running on Monday including bin collections.
The spokeswoman added that a catch-up service will be arranged and more details will be provided in due course.
Ipswich Borough Council
Bin collections do not take place in Ipswich on a Monday so no changes will be made.