Centre Parcs reveal planned reopening date for Elveden Forest

PUBLISHED: 11:21 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:21 17 June 2020

Centre Parcs has announced it hopes to reopen its Elveden Forest site on July 12 Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Centre Parcs has announced it hopes to reopen its Elveden Forest site on July 12 Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Family holiday firm Centre Parcs has revealed a planned reopening date for its Elveden Forest site in west Suffolk.

The company had hoped to reopen all sites nationwide in April, before pushing the date back because of changing government guidance on coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for the firm said the company extended its closure period to ensure all new measures are in place for staff and guests.

It is now hoped the sites will all reopen on Sunday, July 12.

The spokeswoman added: “We have a dedicated team working to review every element of the Center Parcs experience and we are confident that we will be able to reopen in a way that meets government requirements and prioritises the safety of our staff and guests.

“We will only reopen once we are 100% satisfied that we are ready to do so, and we look forward to welcoming our guests back to the forest when the time is right.”

