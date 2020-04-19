E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Poll

Could schools reopen for the summer term?

PUBLISHED: 18:28 19 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:28 19 April 2020

The government has debunked claims a

The government has debunked claims a "traffic light" system will be used to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The debate over how and when lockdown is lifted stepped up a gear over the weekend as it was revealed schools and nurseries across Suffolk could re-open as early as May or June.

The rainbow trail in Ipswich contues to grow as communities show support for key workers during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe rainbow trail in Ipswich contues to grow as communities show support for key workers during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It was reported over the weekend that a “quad” of ministers – stand-in PM Dominic Raab, Rishi Sunak, Michael Gove and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock – had drawn up “traffic light” for lifting lockdown measures, with various dates muted for the initial stage.

Under the green light - the initial stage - some small, non-essential shops, hairdressers, warehouses and nurseries would reopen and it was reported this could be as early as mid-May.

In the second wave, schools would return and office workers would be encouraged back to work.

It was reported that pubs, cinemas and gyms would be the last businesses to reopen.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove, however denied the reports and insisted Whitehall is assessing scientific evidence before any changes are made.

Mr Gove said: “It is the case that we are looking at all of the evidence, but we have set some tests which need to be passed before we can think of easing restrictions in this lockdown. “It is entirely understandable, of course, that there should be a public debate about how we approach these difficult choices.”

Education secretary Gavin Williamson also debunked the claims on Twitter, saying no decision has been made on when schools will be allowed to reopen to children they are not currently taking care of.

Mr Williamson said: “I can reassure schools and parents that they will only reopen when the scientific advice indicates it is the right time to do so.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Debenhams announces closure of seven stores – Suffolk and Essex branches safe

The Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre is not included in the list of seven closures Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Royal Mail very slow to take workers’ safety seriously’ - union speaks after delivery office walk-out

Royal Mail staff at the Bury St Edmunds delivery office in Skyliner Way walked out this morning over health and safety concerns Picture: GOOGLE

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Debenhams announces closure of seven stores – Suffolk and Essex branches safe

The Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre is not included in the list of seven closures Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Royal Mail very slow to take workers’ safety seriously’ - union speaks after delivery office walk-out

Royal Mail staff at the Bury St Edmunds delivery office in Skyliner Way walked out this morning over health and safety concerns Picture: GOOGLE

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

11 more people die at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus

A further 11 people have died at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: ARCHANT

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The 7 mysterious ‘lost towns’ of East Anglia

NEWS Pix Phil Morley 23/5/11 Dunwich Greyfriars Trust are proposing to manage the historic remains at Dunwich Greyfriars and teh nearby woodlands.

Could schools reopen for the summer term?

The government has debunked claims a

Which famous authors are taking part in this year’s virtual Felixstowe Book Festival?

Meg Reid, director of Felixstowe Book Festival. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown
Drive 24