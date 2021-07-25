News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Play World to reopen 'as soon as possible'

Suzanne Day

Published: 10:34 AM July 25, 2021   
Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre in Stowmarket.

Parents in Stowmarket are still waiting to find out when Play World at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre will reopen.

The large soft play centre in Gainsborough Road has been shut since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, with the team at the Mid Suffolk Leisure saying they are "working hard to reopen Play World as soon as possible".

Connah Lloyd, Everyone Active's general manager at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre, said: "The facility is due to undergo a deep clean before health and safety checks are carried out to ensure the safety of users.

"High demand for suppliers of these services means it has not been possible to complete these tasks sooner."

Mr Lloyd reassured parents and their children, adding: "We will provide customers with a further update very soon."

On the Everyone Active - Mid Suffolk Leisure Facebook page, the centre confirmed that though Play World should reopen soon there will be no 'summer Play World' in the school holidays. 

Summer Play World is where a larger area of the centre is opened up for children to enjoy bouncy castles and other inflatables.

On the Facebook page parents also expressed their disappointment that at this stage there are no plans to reopen the popular creche at the facility. 

Are you looking for ideas of things to do in the summer holidays? If so take a look at the Mumlife Suffolk Facebook group - here. 






