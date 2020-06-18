Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

The Red Arrows are set to fly over Suffolk and north Essex this afternoon as French President Emmanuel Macron visits London.

The planned flypast by the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will see the Red Arrows travel over parts of Suffolk this afternoon, in a route that will include passing over Buckingham Palace.

The Red Arrows and their French counterparts, La Patrouille de France, will fly over London to mark 80 years since Charles De Gaulle’s historic speech to occupied France.

President Macron will also visit to mark the important anniversary.

The spectacular aircraft squadron will take off from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire at 4.41pm and their display will take them to Buckingham Palace before flying over Essex, then onto Suffolk before reaching Norfolk.

The iconic red jets are planned to approach Suffolk from the south west, heading over Colchester at around 5.07pm.

The Red Arrows will then travel north east, passing to the north west of Ipswich before reaching Framsden in central Suffolk at around 5.11pm.

People in Ipswich may be able to spot the jets by looking towards the west at around 5.09pm, with the route not set to pass directly over the town.

The flypast will see the Red Arrows fly north over Eye, reaching East Harling at 5.13pm before travelling through Norfolk to Whissonsett at 5.17pm

They will then return to RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire at around 5.27pm.

