Where are Covid infection rates dropping fastest this week?
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
As the nation gears up for lockdown restrictions easing, new data has revealed which parts of Suffolk and north Essex as seeing the fewest new cases of coronavirus.
It is unsurprising that the areas of Suffolk with the highest levels of infection are places with dense populations such as Ipswich and West Suffolk — which includes Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.
In the seven days leading to March 7, Ipswich had weekly infection rate of 41.6 new coronavirus infections per 100,000 residents, compared with 76 in the week leading to February 28.
West Suffolk had a weekly infection rate of 40.2 cases per 100,000 people in the week leading to March 7 and 41.3 the week before.
East Suffolk, Mid Suffolk and Babergh continue to show the lowest rates of infection in the county — Babergh with the lowest rate of all at just 17.4 cases per 100,000 people.
In north Essex, all areas are below the national weekly infection rate of 59.5 with Braintree recording the most new cases at 55.7.
Colchester and Tendring are behind Braintree, while Uttlesford and Maldon have seen the biggest reduction in infections.
