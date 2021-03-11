News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Where are Covid infection rates dropping fastest this week?

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 7:00 PM March 11, 2021   
Stay Home Save Lives advert at an Ipswich bus stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The areas with the highest remaining rates of Covid-19 infections in Suffolk are towns with dense populations - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

As the nation gears up for lockdown restrictions easing, new data has revealed which parts of Suffolk and north Essex as seeing the fewest new cases of coronavirus.

It is unsurprising that the areas of Suffolk with the highest levels of infection are places with dense populations such as Ipswich and West Suffolk — which includes Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

In the seven days leading to March 7, Ipswich had weekly infection rate of 41.6 new coronavirus infections per 100,000 residents, compared with 76 in the week leading to February 28.

West Suffolk had a weekly infection rate of 40.2 cases per 100,000 people in the week leading to March 7 and 41.3 the week before.

East Suffolk, Mid Suffolk and Babergh continue to show the lowest rates of infection in the county — Babergh with the lowest rate of all at just 17.4 cases per 100,000 people.

In north Essex, all areas are below the national weekly infection rate of 59.5 with Braintree recording the most new cases at 55.7.

Colchester and Tendring are behind Braintree, while Uttlesford and Maldon have seen the biggest reduction in infections.

Most Read

  1. 1 Magical woodland restaurant opening in Suffolk this spring 
  2. 2 Access road to A12 blocked by fallen tree
  3. 3 14-year-old signed by international modelling agency
  1. 4 Healthy people in 20s and 30s receive Covid jab invites
  2. 5 'You need transfer windows to try and be successful' - Cook
  3. 6 Boss banned from running firms after shredding accounts and tax evasion
  4. 7 Five Suffolk churches to receive funding for urgent repairs
  5. 8 Strong winds batter region - but Orwell Bridge stays open
  6. 9 Car stolen from front of home
  7. 10 Ipswich shops to be demolished for 15 new homes
Coronavirus
Ipswich News
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Minstral the horse was found in a field in Witham with a huge hernia which made rescuers believe she was a cow at first glance.

Horse found so over-bred in Witham rescuers thought she was a cow

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Oak Meadows air ambulance

Updated

Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Simper in his camping fields along the River Deben. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bitter debate rages over use of farmland for campsite

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
corton woods lowestoft

Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon