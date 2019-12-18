E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Is this Suffolk's biggest pothole? Or have you seen anything worse?

PUBLISHED: 12:03 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 18 December 2019

Felixstowe Pothole

Felixstowe Pothole

With the prime winter weather season striking, new potholes are starting to emerge on Suffolk's roads.

Nearly 6,000 potholes have been reported on the Suffolk Highways online tool as of this morning, and one of our readers snapped this giant defect at the junction of Quilter Road and Brook Lane in Felixstowe earlier today.

The constant freeze and thaw cycle of water on the road surface causes potholes to open up, as well as the condition of the road surface and types of vehicles which frequently use them,

We're asking readers to get in touch if they know of any bigger potholes in the county.

Send your pictures with the name of the road to newsroom@archant.co.uk with the subject line 'potholes'.

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Is this Suffolk’s biggest pothole? Or have you seen anything worse?

Felixstowe Pothole

