Is this Suffolk's biggest pothole? Or have you seen anything worse?

Felixstowe Pothole

With the prime winter weather season striking, new potholes are starting to emerge on Suffolk's roads.

Nearly 6,000 potholes have been reported on the Suffolk Highways online tool as of this morning, and one of our readers snapped this giant defect at the junction of Quilter Road and Brook Lane in Felixstowe earlier today.

The constant freeze and thaw cycle of water on the road surface causes potholes to open up, as well as the condition of the road surface and types of vehicles which frequently use them,

We're asking readers to get in touch if they know of any bigger potholes in the county.

Send your pictures with the name of the road to newsroom@archant.co.uk with the subject line 'potholes'.