Where you can be tested for coronavirus this week

A permanent coronavirus drive through testing facility is open at the London Road Park and Ride car park near the Copdock Interchange Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Mobile coronavirus testing units are continuing to visit towns across the region next week – here is where you can find them.

The testing centres, organised by the Ministry of Defence and Suffolk Resilience Forum, will run alongside the permanent testing centre at Copdock, near Ipswich.

Where will the testing centres be?

■ Haverhill – Meadows Car Park – Monday, June 1 and Thursday, June 4.

■ Leiston – Leiston Leisure Centre, Red House Lane – Monday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 3.

■ Lowestoft – Waterlane Leisure Centre, Rotterdam Road – Tuesday, June 2, Thursday, June 4 and Saturday, June 6.

■ Newmarket – Newmarket Leisure Centre, Exning Road – Tuesday, June 2 and Friday, June 5.

■ Bury St Edmunds – Disused recycling centre in Rougham Hill Road – Wednesday, June 3 and Sunday, June 7.

■ Clacton – Tuesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 4.

■ Harwich – Wednesday, June 3 and Sunday, June 7.

■ Diss – Friday, June 5.

■ Thetford – Tuesday, June 2 and Friday, June 5.

Who is eligible for testing?

In England, anyone showing coronavirus symptoms – including fever, a persistent cough and losing senses of taste and smell – is available for testing.

Tests can be booked for yourself or any member of your household.

Tests are available at the regional centre in Copdock, the mobile centres and also via home testing kits.

All tests must be booked – there are no walk-in or drive-in appointments.

How do you book a test?

Tests can be booked via the government’s online portal or by calling 119. In Waveney, tests for key workers such as teachers and those working in transport are eligible for free testing outside of the government’s testing capability.

The tests, offered by Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, can be applied for via its website.