Mapped: 14 Suffolk family attractions reopening April 12
- Credit: Archant
Where will you go when Suffolk reopens on April 12? Hairdressers, zoos, shops and outdoor dining are all due to open again as part of the Government's roadmap for easing Covid restrictions.
The first stage of the easing of lockdown came on March 8 as schools returned and on March 29, the first day of the Easter school holidays, the order to 'stay at home' will be revoked giving people more freedom to travel slightly further afield.
Outdoor sports facilities including tennis courts, outdoor pools, basketball courts and golf courses can reopen from this date but other facilities cannot open until April 12.
From then theme parks, zoos, indoor swimming pools, shops, hairdressers, beauticians and drive-in entertainment can reopen, plus restaurants, cafes and pubs with outdoor seating facilities.
For a list of what's opening in Suffolk and Essex from Monday, March 29 and Monday, April 12 please see the map below:
You may also want to watch:
You can click on the icons for more details on the attraction's websites and how to book.
There has been no confirmation yet on whether Colchester Zoo will open but Africa Alive! near Lowestoft has announced it will reopen in April and has started taking bookings.
In Ipswich, Suffolk Leisure Park opens on March 29. And Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park will be back from April 12.
Most Read
- 1 New McDonald’s restaurant to open next month as cranes move in
- 2 'Nobody's safe until we're all safe' - Suffolk's latest mass vaccine centre opens
- 3 Sudbury school friends launch dream American-style street food trailer
- 4 Firm 'on the brink of collapse' due to trade disruption with the EU
- 5 Residents' anger at 'incredibly loud' noise from 100-home development
- 6 RAF base warns of disruption ahead of overnight exercise
- 7 Animal shelter forced to contemplate closure without financial help
- 8 Suffolk landmark's demolition to feature on TV's Scrap Kings
- 9 Why one Suffolk landlady won't be reopening her pub on April 12
- 10 'Kick in the teeth' if bridge connecting coastal resorts closes over summer
Pleasurewood Hills near Lowestoft will delay its April reopening slightly and be back on April 17.
The Government has warned when it announced its pathway out of lockdown that the April 12 target date could be delayed if there is a spike in cases following the reopening of schools.
Have we missed someone off the list? Let us know by emailing us.