Published: 12:00 PM March 13, 2021

Where will you go when Suffolk reopens on April 12? Hairdressers, zoos, shops and outdoor dining are all due to open again as part of the Government's roadmap for easing Covid restrictions.

The first stage of the easing of lockdown came on March 8 as schools returned and on March 29, the first day of the Easter school holidays, the order to 'stay at home' will be revoked giving people more freedom to travel slightly further afield.

Colchester Zoo has not confirmed when it will reopen - Credit: SCOTT DAVEY

Outdoor sports facilities including tennis courts, outdoor pools, basketball courts and golf courses can reopen from this date but other facilities cannot open until April 12.

From then theme parks, zoos, indoor swimming pools, shops, hairdressers, beauticians and drive-in entertainment can reopen, plus restaurants, cafes and pubs with outdoor seating facilities.

Pleasurewood Hills will be back on April 17. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press � 2010

For a list of what's opening in Suffolk and Essex from Monday, March 29 and Monday, April 12 please see the map below:

You can click on the icons for more details on the attraction's websites and how to book.

There has been no confirmation yet on whether Colchester Zoo will open but Africa Alive! near Lowestoft has announced it will reopen in April and has started taking bookings.

In Ipswich, Suffolk Leisure Park opens on March 29. And Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park will be back from April 12.

Jimmy's Zoo will reopen on April 12 - Credit: Gregg Brown

Pleasurewood Hills near Lowestoft will delay its April reopening slightly and be back on April 17.

The Government has warned when it announced its pathway out of lockdown that the April 12 target date could be delayed if there is a spike in cases following the reopening of schools.

