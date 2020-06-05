E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Where you can be tested for coronavirus in Suffolk and Essex next week

PUBLISHED: 06:00 06 June 2020

Mobile coronavirus testing centres are contintuing to visit towns in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mobile coronavirus testing centres are contintuing to visit towns in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Mobile testing units are continuing to visit towns across Suffolk and north Essex to provide coronavirus testing.

The testing centres, organised by the Ministry of Defence and Suffolk Resilience Forum, will run alongside the permanent drive-through testing centre at Copdock, near Ipswich.

Where will the testing centres be?

■ Haverhill – Meadows Car Park – Monday, June 8 and Thursday, June 11.

■ Leiston – Leiston Leisure Centre, Red House Lane – Monday, June 8 and Thursday, June 11.

■ Lowestoft – Waterlane Leisure Centre, Rotterdam Road – Tuesday, June 9 and Friday, June 12.

■ Newmarket – Newmarket Leisure Centre, Exning Road – Tuesday, June 9 and Friday, June 12.

■ Bury St Edmunds – Disused recycling centre in Rougham Hill Road – Wednesday, June 10 and Sunday, June 14.

■ Eye – Hartismere Hospital – Wednesday, June 10 and Saturday, June 13.

Outside of Suffolk, tests will also be available from these government-run mobile sites:

■ Clacton – Tuesday, June 9 and Saturday, June 13.

■ Thetford – Tuesday, June 11 and Sunday, June 14.

■ Harwich – Wednesday, June 10 and Sunday, June 14.

Who is eligible for testing?

In England, anyone showing coronavirus symptoms – including fever, a persistent cough and losing senses of taste and smell – is eligible for testing.

Tests can be booked for yourself or any member of your household.

Tests are available at the regional centre in Copdock, the mobile centres and also via home testing kits.

All tests must be booked – there are no walk-in or drive-in appointments.

How do you book a test?

Tests can be booked via the government’s online portal or by calling the new dedicated 119 number.

Essential workers can also book for priority testing, alongside those working in care homes – including asymptomatic carers.

In Waveney, tests for key workers such as teachers and those working in transport are eligible for free testing outside of the government’s testing capability.

The tests, offered by Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, can be applied for via its website.

Government guidance states tests need to be carried out within the first five days of symptoms appearing in order to be the most effective.

Topic Tags:

