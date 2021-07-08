England fans hunt for sold out home shirts ahead of Euro 2020 final

Published: 3:29 PM July 8, 2021

The England 2020 kit is flying off the shelves. - Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

Fans are desperate to get their hands on an England 2020 home shirt ahead of the final against Italy on Sunday — but most places are sold out.

England shirts have been selling like wild fire, and the search term has been trending on Google since the Three Lions sealed the victory over Denmark last night.

But with little independent sport shops left on the high street, and the big names running out of stock, is there anywhere to get your hands on the 2020 official kit?

At the time of publishing, there was still stock for the children’s and women's versions of the shirt on the England FA Shop starting from £54.95.

They are selling fast, though.

For men, most of the stock is sold out, or down to the last few sizes for each shirt with a specific player’s name printed on the back. These include Trippier, Maguire and some with the England captain; but all are over £114.

You may also want to watch:

Desperate fans were already battling to find shirts ahead of the semi-final and now face a struggle if they want an official kit to watch the final at home or in the pub this weekend.

And with the lack of independent sports shops remaining on the high street, the official merchandise is proving pretty hard to come by.

Coes, an independent sports shop in Ipswich, said it does not stock the England shirt.

Elsewhere, children’s England kits are still available at other retailers, including Sports Direct and JD for £54.99.

However, men's shirts have pretty much sold out everywhere in store and online, with a severe shortage of the shirts in both of the classic high street stores.

Share your pictures with us on Sunday here.















