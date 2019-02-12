Video

It’s British Pie Week - here’s where to eat them in Suffolk

Take advantage of special offers and menus filled with the classic dish until March 10.

1. The Anchor Inn, Nayland

A gorgeous riverside setting, with miles of pathways surrounding it (for that aforementioned walk). For pie week the kitchen team have gone to town, creating five specials, being served for just shy of a tenner each. You’ve got your traditional steak and kidney, accompanied by roast shallots and proper meat gravy. A hot pork pie made with three succulent cuts of meat, comes with a meaty jus and red onion chutney. There’s a chicken and bacon pie with peas and tarragon sauce. And veggies can sample either a samosa pie in turmeric hot water pastry, or a mushroom, wild garlic and goat’s cheese pie with watercress and a white wine sauce. Sides such as champ, chips, greens salad or mash are an extra £3 each.

2. The Marquis, Upper Layham

Head chef Tom’s added three pies to his modern British menu this week. Infused with Dijon mustard, is a shortcrust ham hock, chicken and leek pie with chard, baby leeks and sand carrots. Fish lovers can try out the natural smoked haddock pie, with black trumpet mushrooms and spinach. And there’s a sweet option of pear and frangipane pithivier with custard.

3. The Crown, Hartest

On Wednesdays you can grab a pie with trimmings and a pint, glass of wine or soft drink for only £11.50. They brew their own beer in Bury St Edmunds – ask what’s best when you pop in.

4. The Griffin Inn, Yoxford

The seasonal menu at this family-friendly pub is filled with hearty, freshly made food. Alongside homemade dishes are around six pies from the well-respected Pieminister, including Moo (savoury and rich with craft ale), Deer Stalker (with venison, bacon, red wine and green lentils) and Heidi (goats’ cheese, sweet potato, spinach and red wine).

5. Twenty One at The Greyhound, Wickhambrook

Community is at the heart of this smart village pub, with special dining events taking place regularly. Thursdays are pie night, with proper, homemade pies and trimmings filling the menu. Flavours change weekly but always include favourites such as steak and ale or chicken and ham, served with your choice of potatoes, seasonal vegetables and gravy. You can pre-order vegan and gluten-free pies.

6. Farmcafe, Marlesford

A welcome pitstop along the A12, this very popular café uses as much Suffolk fare as possible and is known for its ‘famous’ Squashed Goat pie, made with butternut squash, sweet potato, goats’ cheese, red onion, chilli, herbs and spices. Another regular favourite is the steak, mushroom and red wine pie.

7. The Moon and Mushroom, Swilland

This is a charming old pub, loved by regulars for its real ales, relaxed setting, and good food. Pies are a regular feature on the menu, with prime cuts sourced from The Rare Breeds Meat Company. Recently to have appeared are a chicken, turkey and ham pie, and a game suet pie with spiced red cabbage and new potatoes.

8. The Walnut Tree, Thwaite

A little haven off the A140 to/from Norwich for vegans and vegetarians. There is always some version of their mushroom wellington on the menu. Currently in the middle of the puff pastry is a garlic roasted field mushroom, stuffed with pesto and mozzarella. It’s served with a white wine sauce, potatoes and fresh vegetables. Another option is the roasted squash and oyster mushroom pie with edamame beans in a leek and smoked cheese sauce, topped with puff pastry.

9. The Ship, Dunwich

This very characterful pub, with its hotch potch of rooms and lovely setting close to many birding and walking routes, often has pies on. At the moment you can enjoy The Ship’s fish pie, with cod, smoked haddock, salmon and prawns, topped with cheesy mash, or homemade turkey and leek pie with mash, greens and red wine gravy.

10. The Ship, Levington

A good stopping point if you’re visiting the nearby marina on the outskirts of Ipswich, The Ship is an Adnams pub, so you can definitely expect a good drop of beer – and for this drink to feature in the menu. There are several pies to choose from, be that classic fish, steak, kidney and Adnams’ Blackshore stout, chicken and mushroom, or creamy vegetable.

11. The Kersey Bell, Kersey

There’s something quite wonderful about the look of the beamed Bell, which has often been used in paintings, photos and even on telly. It really is postcard perfect. Inside, it’s a no-frills family pub. The kind of pub where you know you can get a cracking roast, while you dog falls asleep on the rug by the bars fireplace. There’s always a choice of pies and one day a week (call ahead) is pie night – offering a pie and a pud for just over £10. We rather like the vegetarian steamed pud, filled with melting mushrooms and onions, stilton and peppercorn sauce.