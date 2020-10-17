Mobile coronavirus stations continue across Suffolk as virus rises

Mobile coronavirus testing stations by G4S are continuing to visit Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit towns across Suffolk, as cases rise countywide.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The testing stations, organised by the Suffolk Resilience Forum and run by G4S, operate alongside the permanent regional testing site at Copdock – which remains open seven days a week.

Tests need to be booked for all settings and can be done via the dedicated 119 NHS number, or via the government’s coronavirus website.

Where will the testing stations be visiting?

Beccles – Beccles Hospital – Saturday, October 24.

Bury St Edmunds – Disused recycling centre, Rougham Hill – Friday, October 23.

Eye – Hartismere Hospital – Wednesday, October 21 and Sunday, October 25.

Framlingham – Framlingham College Leisure Centre – Thursday, October 22 and Sunday, October 25.

Halesworth – North Suffolk Skills Centre – Tuesday, October 20 and Saturday, October 24.

Haverhill – Meadows Car Park, Ehringhausen Way – Monday, October 19 and Thursday, October 22.

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich – University of Suffolk – Monday, October 19 and Friday, October 23.

Leiston – Leiston Leisure Centre – Monday, October 19 and Thursday, October 22.

Lowestoft – Dipp Farm Playing Fields, Corton Road – Monday, October 19, Wednesday, October 21 and Friday, October 23.

Sudbury – Great Cornard Sports Centre – Wednesday, October 21 and Saturday, October 24.

In Essex

Clacton-on-Sea – Hazelmere Road Car Park, Holland-on-Sea – Monday, October 19 and Thursday, October 22.

Colchester – Colchester Football Club – Wednesday, October 21 and Sunday, October 25.

What does the test involve?

The test involves using a long cotton bud to take a swab of inside the nose and the back of the throat – those over the age of 12 can do the test themselves or can ask for assistance from a member of staff.

When do you get your results?

Results are normally available the day after taking the test, although some may take up to 72 hours. Results will be received by text or email.