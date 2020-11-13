E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Where you can get tested for coronavirus in Suffolk and Essex next week

PUBLISHED: 08:00 15 November 2020

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Suffolk and Essex during the second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Suffolk and Essex during the second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Mobile coronavirus testing units are continuing to visit towns across Suffolk and north Essex as the second wave continues.

Mobile stations, run by G4S and organised by the Suffolk Resilience Forum, are visiting 10 towns across Suffolk, while further stations are also visiting Colchester and Clacton in Essex.

All of the stations run alongside the permanent regional testing site at Copdock, which remains open seven days a week between 8am and 7pm.

Every test must be booked via the government’s online coronavirus portal, or by calling the dedicated 119 number.

Suffolk is also set to receive a significant number of rapid result testing kits, which the county’s public health chief Stuart Keeble labelled as “extremely valuable” assets.

MORE: Suffolk set for rapid coronavirus testing kits

Suffolk

Beccles – Beccles Hospital – Saturday, November 21

Bury St Edmunds – Disused recycling centre, Rougham Hill – Tuesday, November 17 and Friday, November 20

Eye – Hartismere Hospital – Wednesday, November 18 and Sunday, November 22

You may also want to watch:

Framlingham – Framlingham College Leisure Centre – Thursday, November 19 and Sunday, November 22

Halesworth – North Suffolk Skills Centre – Tuesday, November 17 and Saturday, November 21

Haverhill – Meadows Car Park, Ehringsausen Way – Monday, November 16 and Thursday, November 19

Ipswich – Wharf Car Park, University of Suffolk – Monday, November 16 and Friday, November 20

Leiston – Leiston Leisure Centre – Monday, November 16 and Thursday, November 19

Lowestoft – Dipp Farm Playing Fields – Monday, November 16, Wednesday, November 18 and Friday, November 20

Sudbury – Great Cornard Sports Centre – Wednesday, November 18 and Saturday, November 21

Essex

Clacton-on-Sea – Hazelmere Road Car Park – Monday, November 16 and Thursday, November 19

Colchester – Colchester Football Club – Wednesday, November 18 and Sunday, November 22

Test results are expected to arrive within 72 hours – although most receive their results the following day.

Those who test negative no longer has to self-isolate – so long as they, or anyone else in their household or support bubble does not remain unwell.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Look inside this derelict church hall up for £150,000 sale

The former church hall in the Helmingham Estate which is up for sale for £150,000. Picture: CLARKE & SIMPSON

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Seaside cafe plans rejected after stalemate between developers and landowner

Links Road in Lowestoft where the development would have been. Credit: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Look inside this derelict church hall up for £150,000 sale

The former church hall in the Helmingham Estate which is up for sale for £150,000. Picture: CLARKE & SIMPSON

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Seaside cafe plans rejected after stalemate between developers and landowner

Links Road in Lowestoft where the development would have been. Credit: Google Maps

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Where you can get tested for coronavirus in Suffolk and Essex next week

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Suffolk and Essex during the second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tributes paid to ‘bold’ and ‘brave’ teacher Jenny Allan

Jenny Allan with her fiance Steve Smith Picture: STEVE SMITH

New data breaks down where coronavirus cases have been reported in Suffolk

New data breaks down where coronavirus cases are in Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘That season was probably my favourite ever as a footballer’ – Holland on Town’s season in the sun, and his most memorable game

Matt Holland captained Ipswich Town when they finished fifth in the Premier League. Picture: ARCHANT

Two teenagers, including one from Suffolk, arrested after gunshots heard during ‘argument’

Three people have been arrested following a disturbance in Braintree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS