Where you can get tested for coronavirus in Suffolk and Essex next week
PUBLISHED: 08:00 15 November 2020
Archant
Mobile coronavirus testing units are continuing to visit towns across Suffolk and north Essex as the second wave continues.
Mobile stations, run by G4S and organised by the Suffolk Resilience Forum, are visiting 10 towns across Suffolk, while further stations are also visiting Colchester and Clacton in Essex.
All of the stations run alongside the permanent regional testing site at Copdock, which remains open seven days a week between 8am and 7pm.
Every test must be booked via the government’s online coronavirus portal, or by calling the dedicated 119 number.
Suffolk is also set to receive a significant number of rapid result testing kits, which the county’s public health chief Stuart Keeble labelled as “extremely valuable” assets.
Suffolk
Beccles – Beccles Hospital – Saturday, November 21
Bury St Edmunds – Disused recycling centre, Rougham Hill – Tuesday, November 17 and Friday, November 20
Eye – Hartismere Hospital – Wednesday, November 18 and Sunday, November 22
Framlingham – Framlingham College Leisure Centre – Thursday, November 19 and Sunday, November 22
Halesworth – North Suffolk Skills Centre – Tuesday, November 17 and Saturday, November 21
Haverhill – Meadows Car Park, Ehringsausen Way – Monday, November 16 and Thursday, November 19
Ipswich – Wharf Car Park, University of Suffolk – Monday, November 16 and Friday, November 20
Leiston – Leiston Leisure Centre – Monday, November 16 and Thursday, November 19
Lowestoft – Dipp Farm Playing Fields – Monday, November 16, Wednesday, November 18 and Friday, November 20
Sudbury – Great Cornard Sports Centre – Wednesday, November 18 and Saturday, November 21
Essex
Clacton-on-Sea – Hazelmere Road Car Park – Monday, November 16 and Thursday, November 19
Colchester – Colchester Football Club – Wednesday, November 18 and Sunday, November 22
Test results are expected to arrive within 72 hours – although most receive their results the following day.
Those who test negative no longer has to self-isolate – so long as they, or anyone else in their household or support bubble does not remain unwell.
