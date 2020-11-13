Where you can get tested for coronavirus in Suffolk and Essex next week

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Suffolk and Essex during the second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Mobile coronavirus testing units are continuing to visit towns across Suffolk and north Essex as the second wave continues.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mobile stations, run by G4S and organised by the Suffolk Resilience Forum, are visiting 10 towns across Suffolk, while further stations are also visiting Colchester and Clacton in Essex.

All of the stations run alongside the permanent regional testing site at Copdock, which remains open seven days a week between 8am and 7pm.

Every test must be booked via the government’s online coronavirus portal, or by calling the dedicated 119 number.

Suffolk is also set to receive a significant number of rapid result testing kits, which the county’s public health chief Stuart Keeble labelled as “extremely valuable” assets.

MORE: Suffolk set for rapid coronavirus testing kits

Suffolk

Beccles – Beccles Hospital – Saturday, November 21

Bury St Edmunds – Disused recycling centre, Rougham Hill – Tuesday, November 17 and Friday, November 20

Eye – Hartismere Hospital – Wednesday, November 18 and Sunday, November 22

You may also want to watch:

Framlingham – Framlingham College Leisure Centre – Thursday, November 19 and Sunday, November 22

Halesworth – North Suffolk Skills Centre – Tuesday, November 17 and Saturday, November 21

Haverhill – Meadows Car Park, Ehringsausen Way – Monday, November 16 and Thursday, November 19

Ipswich – Wharf Car Park, University of Suffolk – Monday, November 16 and Friday, November 20

Leiston – Leiston Leisure Centre – Monday, November 16 and Thursday, November 19

Lowestoft – Dipp Farm Playing Fields – Monday, November 16, Wednesday, November 18 and Friday, November 20

Sudbury – Great Cornard Sports Centre – Wednesday, November 18 and Saturday, November 21

Essex

Clacton-on-Sea – Hazelmere Road Car Park – Monday, November 16 and Thursday, November 19

Colchester – Colchester Football Club – Wednesday, November 18 and Sunday, November 22

Test results are expected to arrive within 72 hours – although most receive their results the following day.

Those who test negative no longer has to self-isolate – so long as they, or anyone else in their household or support bubble does not remain unwell.