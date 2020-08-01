Where you can be tested for coronavirus next week

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Suffolk towns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Mobile coronavirus testing is to be offered again across Suffolk and Essex next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The mobile testing centres, mobilised by the Ministry of Defence in partnership with the Suffolk Resilience Forum, will run alongside the permanent testing centre in Copdock, which remains open every day from 8am to 7pm.

Where will the testing centres be?

•Beccles – Beccles Hospital – Saturday, August 8.

•Bury St Edmunds – Disused recycling centre, Rougham Hill – Tuesday, August 4 and Friday, August 7.

•Eye – Hartismere Hospital – Wednesday, August 5 and Sunday, August 9.

•Framlingham – Framlingham College Leisure Centre – Thursday, August 6 and Sunday, August 9.

•Halesworth – North Suffolk Skills Centre – Tuesday, August 4 and Saturday, August 8.

•Haverhill – Meadows Car Park – Monday, August 3 and Thursday, August 6.

•Leiston – Leiston Leisure Centre – Monday, August 3 and Thursday, August 6.

•Lowestoft – Water Lane Leisure Centre – Monday, August 3, Wednesday, August 5 and Friday, August 7.

•Sudbury – Wednesday, August 5.

In Esssex

•Clacton-on-Sea – Hazelmere Road Car Park – Tuesday, August 4 and Friday, August 7.

Who is eligible for testing?

In England, anyone showing coronavirus symptoms – including fever, a persistent cough and losing senses of taste and smell – is eligible for testing.

Tests can be booked for yourself or any member of your household.

All tests must be booked – there are no walk-in or drive-in appointments.

After booking a test, you will be encouraged to alert those who you have had close contact with – and those in your household should start a period of self-isolation for 14 days since symptoms began.

A list of scenarios and how long you should self-isolate for can be found on the Suffolk County Council testing website.

Links to the Home, But Not Alone service are also available on the website.

How do you book a test?

Tests can be booked via the government’s online portal or by calling the new dedicated 119 number.

Essential workers can also book for priority testing, alongside those working in care homes – including asymptomatic carers.

Government guidance states tests need to be carried out within the first five days of symptoms appearing in order to be the most effective.