14 family Easter egg hunts in Suffolk for spring 2019

There are loads of Easter egg hunts happening in Suffolk this April Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto noblige

Win chocolate prizes as you search for bunny paw prints, dinosaur and hen eggs in the county this April.

Hug a bunny at Baylham Farm Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Hug a bunny at Baylham Farm Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. The Great Felixstowe Museum Easter Egg Hunt

After a morning running over and around the ‘bumps’ at the nature reserve next door, make your way to the museum where children (aged three to 10) and their parents can take part in Easter crafts and explore every nook and cranny of the fascinating building for Easter clues. Solve the puzzle and there’s a chocolate reward at the end. Tickets for the event, on Wednesday, April 17, are £4 for children and £2 for adults and must be pre-booked via Eventbrite. Sessions run from 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

2. Nowton Park’s Amazing Easter Egg Hunt

Wide open spaces, broad trees and avenues of cheery daffodils await at this park on the outskirts of Bury St Edmunds. On April 17 and 18 help the Easter Bunny find his eggs, which he’s lost (hidden) inside the Nowton Park Maze. Try not to lose your bearings as you hunt for the eggs, and you’ll get a chocolate treat when you find your way out. Sessions run at 10am, 12.30pm and 3pm, costing £4 per child. Booking is essential on 01284 758000.

3. Easter Speggtacular

There are loads of opportunities to meet and cuddle newborn lambs at Baylham Farm near Ipswich during its special spring event, daily from April 19 to 22. You might even spot one of the newcomers being born. Open from 10am each day, as well as an Easter Treasure Hunt with prizes, the Speggtacular offers activities such as pig and goat grooming, cuddling bunnies, den building and face painting. All children will get a free bag of feed for the animals on entry during the weekend. Entry is £7.50 for adults and £3.50 for children aged four to 16. A family of two adults and up to three children is £22. Any child wearing an Easter-themed costume on Easter Sunday gets in free.

4. Easter Hunt

The farm trail at Hollow Trees in Semer will be themed for Easter from April 1 to 18. In addition to seeing the goat kids playing and jumping, feeding the animals, and larking about on the tractors, swing and slides, children will love the special trail hunt this year. Eight lambs have been hidden about the farm. Find them all to complete the puzzle and win a prize. Usual entry fee applies and the hunt is an additional £1.75 per person.

5. Eastertide

Visitors come from far and wide to Kentwell Hall in Long Melford each Easter, hoping to crack the mind-boggling Impossible Quiz – a real test of your powers of observation. Designed with adult egg heads in mind, the prize for those who complete the challenge, is the chance to win a ginormous Easter egg. More suited to families is the Storybook Trail this year, which runs through the gardens, and the Childrens’ Easter Egg Trail – hunting for wooden eggs with a code to crack. As ever there will be costumed Tudors across the grounds, and the house and farm will be open. Take your camera to capture the stunning spring bulbs in bloom. The event runs from April 19 to 22. Usual entry prices apply.

6. Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Head for Suffolk Owl Sanctuary at Stonham Barns where you can join other visitors searching the grounds for an imitation egg, which can be swapped at reception for an egg of the chocolate variety. On site are more than 80 owls and birds of preys to admire, meerkats, red squirrels and flying displays. The Easter event runs from April 19 to 22.

7. Children’s Easter Egg Hunt

The glorious grounds of Somerleyton Hall are open from April 19 to 22 for the annual Easter trail – with a chocolate prize at the end. Entry is £30 for two adults and up to four children.

8. Easter Family Treasure Trail

This is the first event of the year for the East Anglia Transport Museum in Carlton Colville, officially marking the start of the tourist season. Get on board a tram, train or trolleybus and explore the site before taking part in the free treasure hunt – with prizes for all children. The event runs from 12noon to 4.30pm on April 20 and 21 and normal entry fees apply.

9. East Town Park Easter Egg Hunt

This park in Haverhill is hosting a hunt for families from 2pm to 4pm on April 20. Tokens will be hidden all over the outdoor space. Find one, hand it in and collect a prize. Tickets are just £1.50 per child and booking isn’t required.

10. Glemham Hall Easter Egg Hunt

The beautiful, stately grounds of this hall will be filled with brightly coloured Easter eggs on April 20. Complete the hunt trail, and head for the marquee for your Easter treat and more Easter activities. Sessions run from 10am to 12noon or 1pm to 3pm and cost £13 per child (two to 14) and £4 per adult in advance or £16 and £5 on the day. The gardens are accessible for wheelchairs and buggies and baby-changing facilities are available. Snacks and refreshments will be on sale. Book via Glemham Hall’s website.

11. Cadbury’s Easter Egg Hunt at Ickworth

Search for the bunny’s paw prints, find the building materials and add your finds to the den at the end to win a chocolate prize. Usual admission to Ickworth gardens applies to the event (April 6 to 22) and the egg hunt (from 10.30am daily) is an additional £2.50 per child or £4 including crafts.

12. Cadbury’s East Egg Hunt at Sutton Hoo

Be a nature detective at this historic Suffolk site and look out for the animals, made by children at Melton Primary School. Complete the challenges to earn a chocolate reward. Usual entry prices apply and the hunt (from 10am, April 19 to 22) is an additional £2.50 per child.

13, Easter Bunny Prize Trail

Brandon Country Park is running a trail from 10am to 4.30pm, April 6 to 26. It’s only £1 per trail sheet from the visitor centre. Follow the directions, solve the clue to find the special word and return the sheet to the centre for your prize.

14. Easter Adventure Quest

From April 6 to 22 (11am to 5pm) you can join the quest to hunt for dragon eggs at Framlingham Castle. Those who crack the clues and find it will earn a certificate, sticker and chocolate. Usual entry prices apply and the activity is an additional £1 per child.