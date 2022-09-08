Where you can pay respects to the Queen in Suffolk and north Essex

Where you can pay your respects to Her Majesty the Queen in Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: IAN BURT

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 – here's where you can pay tribute to her in Suffolk and north Essex.

Buckingham Palace announced the news in a brief statement this evening.

St Mary le Tower in Ipswich has announced that it will be open until about 8.30pm this evening to allow people to light a candle and offer a prayer.

Following the news of the Queen's death, St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds will remain open until 9pm this evening for those who wish to light a candle or for a time of reflection.

A book of condolence will be available for people to sign at a number of locations in Colchester.

Mayor of Stowmarket Barry Salmon said: "The Town Council will open a book of condolence so the people of the Stowmarket can show their respects to the late Sovereign for her service and dedication to the country."

East Suffolk Council is also organising books of condolences in East Suffolk House, Melton, Riverside Offices and the Marina Customer Services in Lowestoft.

The book of condolences will be open during office hours.

The mayor of Colchester, Tim Young, said: "I am sure that the people of Colchester will wish to join me in reflection on this sad and momentous occasion, by signing the Book of Condolence and placing floral tributes at the town's War Memorial.”

A book of condolence will be available from Monday to Saturday between 9am to 6pm at Colchester Town Hall and between Monday to Sunday between 9am to 6pm at the Mercury Theatre.

A short service will take place at 1pm at St Peter's Church at 1pm on Friday.

Check back for more details later