The best stargazing spots in Suffolk to watch the meteor shower this weekend

Holly Hume

Published: 4:00 PM December 5, 2020    Updated: 11:12 AM December 9, 2020
The December Cassiopeid meteor shower can be seen best over Suffolk on Saturday December 5 and Sunday 6. Picture: MARK SCUTT

The December Cassiopeid meteor shower can be seen best over Suffolk on Saturday December 5 and Sunday 6. Picture: MARK SCUTT

A shower of meteors will be visible over Suffolk this weekend – here are all the best places to watch it from.

PRETTY: Westleton common

PRETTY: Westleton common

The December Cassiopeid meteor shower can be seen best on Saturday, December 5, and Sunday 6 with up to three meteors an hour.

Astronomer Neil Norman, from Hadleigh, said: “The parent of the shower was a comet named 3D/Biela that disintegrated back in 1852.

“The meteors we see today originated from the comets 1649 return, so they have been drifting through space for a long time.

“They enter the atmosphere at 19 kilometres per second, which is 42,501 mph ,which is quite slow for meteors.”

The Athenaeum Observatory in Angle Hill, Bury St Edmunds, is another great spot to stargaze in Suffolk. Picture: RICHARD YOUNG

The Athenaeum Observatory in Angle Hill, Bury St Edmunds, is another great spot to stargaze in Suffolk. Picture: RICHARD YOUNG

The East of England boasts 21 of the best stargazing spots in the UK and Westleton Common is a highly recommended location due to its designated Dark Sky Discovery Site status.

There, visitors are bound to see something spectacular, with amazing visibility due to the coastal location.

The best spots in Suffolk

• Westleton Common Off Mill Street, Westleton

• Athenaeum Observatory on Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds

• Orwell Park Observatory, Nacton

• Suffolk Coast Nature Reserve in Blythburgh, Halesworth

• Walberswick Car Park in Lodge Road, Walberswick

The best spots in Norfolk

• Breckland Astronomical Observatory in Great Ellingham, Attleborough

• Kelling Heath Holiday Park in Weybourne, Holt

• Reepham Observatory at Reepham High School and College

• Seething Observatory in Toad Lane, Thwaite

• Wiveton Downs Car Park in Glandford, Holt

Other East of England spots include locations in Peterborough, Cambridge, Hertford, Milton Keynes and Luton.

