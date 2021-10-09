News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Women's Tour arrives in Suffolk today - here are the key times and road closures

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 6:00 AM October 9, 2021   
Lorena Wiebes wins Stage five of the AJ Bell Women's Tour in Clacton (SWpix)

Lorena Wiebes wins Stage five of the AJ Bell Women's Tour in Clacton yesterday - Credit: SWpix

The world’s top cyclists will be riding through Suffolk today, as the county hosts the final stage of the Women’s Tour between Haverhill and Felixstowe.

It is the first time since 2014 that the sixth stage of the race will be hosted in Suffolk.

Yesterday Lorena Wiebes became only the second rider in the tour's history to win back-to-back stages as she won the Colchester to Clacton-on-Sea route, while Demi Vollering is now just one day away from being crowned the champion.

Speaking after the stage,  Paul Dundas, Leader of Colchester Borough Council, said: “It’s been a real honour to host the AJ Bell Women’s Tour in Colchester and our thanks to supporting partners across the region who have helped to make it such a success.

“Seeing local residents and schools come out and cheer on the riders along the route has been an absolute pleasure. We feel very proud to have welcomed such an amazing line-up of talented sports women from around the world and hope the event inspires many more of us to get active and make the most of the wonderful sporting facilities available to us in the borough.

You may also want to watch:

 “We now look forward to hosting the Women’s Tour once again in June 2022.”

Today's 155km route will begin at 11am on the Market Square in Haverhill, making its way along Market Hill and the High Street before the race proper starts on Water Lane.

Most Read

  1. 1 Telecoms firm apologises as homeowner stuck with utility pole in driveway
  2. 2 Suffolk farmer is named the best in the country
  3. 3 Suffolk man found with 'extreme' pornographic images
  1. 4 Glass shards found glued to swings in children's play park
  2. 5 Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory
  3. 6 Bungalow near 'fantastic white beaches' up for sale on Suffolk coast
  4. 7 Warning issued after person found selling petrol on social media in Suffolk
  5. 8 Anger over 'shrinking' of town centre car park
  6. 9 'The club will speak about it shortly' - Cook on fresh Nolan set-back
  7. 10 Road closures and timings as the Women's Tour returns to Suffolk

After the race will turn into Sturmer Road, before completing a loop of Haverhill coming back along Eringhausen Way before exiting onto the A1017 Rowley Hill and heading towards Braintree.

Women's Tour

Route map for Stage 6 of the Women's Tour - Credit: SweetSpot

The race will finish around 3.20pm on Sea Road, Felixstowe - there will be limited off road parking along the side roads due to the road closure. It is advised you use one of the car parks located away from the seafront or use public transport and/or cycle/walk to the event.

Points of interest

 Sturmer Road 11,15am

 Skate’s Hill 12.05pm 

 Long Melford 12.15pm

 Needham Market 1.39pm

 Clopton Hill 2.16pm

How to watch

In the past, the tour has provided a real economic boost to the region of an estimate £1million due to the large number of fans who flock to see their favourite cyclists. 

If you plan to watch the race along any part of the stage route, there are a few things you’ll need to remember.

- Have a back-up location in case it's too busy when you arrive

- Only stay at a location if you have space

- Avoid crowded areas and remember face masks are advised

- Respect the safety of the riders  as they pass along the route

Road Closures

The following roads in Felixstowe will be shut between 4am and 7pm, so will be best to avoid these areas:

-Beach Road

-Sea Road

-Orford Road

-Cavendish Road between Sea Road and Manning Road

-Manning Road between Undercliff Road West and Cavendish Street

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lucille Whiting (inset), from near Haverhill, could not get fuel to take her children to school

Suffolk Live

Suffolk mum lost out on £1,000 in earnings due to petrol shortages

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The indecent exposure took place in Church Terrace in Wickham Market

Suffolk Live

Police seek man who carried out 'lewd act' on car bonnet

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk has missed out on funding to boost local bus services.

Bus routes cancelled as drivers leave for HGV and delivery jobs

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Steve Evans guided Gillingham to tenth spot in League One - a place above Ipswich Town on points-per

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy

'Officials continually get worse' - Evans rants at ref after Town defeat

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon