Women's Tour arrives in Suffolk today - here are the key times and road closures

Published: 6:00 AM October 9, 2021

The world’s top cyclists will be riding through Suffolk today, as the county hosts the final stage of the Women’s Tour between Haverhill and Felixstowe.

It is the first time since 2014 that the sixth stage of the race will be hosted in Suffolk.

Yesterday Lorena Wiebes became only the second rider in the tour's history to win back-to-back stages as she won the Colchester to Clacton-on-Sea route, while Demi Vollering is now just one day away from being crowned the champion.

Speaking after the stage, Paul Dundas, Leader of Colchester Borough Council, said: “It’s been a real honour to host the AJ Bell Women’s Tour in Colchester and our thanks to supporting partners across the region who have helped to make it such a success.

“Seeing local residents and schools come out and cheer on the riders along the route has been an absolute pleasure. We feel very proud to have welcomed such an amazing line-up of talented sports women from around the world and hope the event inspires many more of us to get active and make the most of the wonderful sporting facilities available to us in the borough.

You may also want to watch:

“We now look forward to hosting the Women’s Tour once again in June 2022.”

Today's 155km route will begin at 11am on the Market Square in Haverhill, making its way along Market Hill and the High Street before the race proper starts on Water Lane.

After the race will turn into Sturmer Road, before completing a loop of Haverhill coming back along Eringhausen Way before exiting onto the A1017 Rowley Hill and heading towards Braintree.

Route map for Stage 6 of the Women's Tour - Credit: SweetSpot

The race will finish around 3.20pm on Sea Road, Felixstowe - there will be limited off road parking along the side roads due to the road closure. It is advised you use one of the car parks located away from the seafront or use public transport and/or cycle/walk to the event.

Points of interest

Sturmer Road 11,15am

Skate’s Hill 12.05pm

Long Melford 12.15pm

Needham Market 1.39pm

Clopton Hill 2.16pm

How to watch

In the past, the tour has provided a real economic boost to the region of an estimate £1million due to the large number of fans who flock to see their favourite cyclists.

If you plan to watch the race along any part of the stage route, there are a few things you’ll need to remember.

- Have a back-up location in case it's too busy when you arrive

- Only stay at a location if you have space

- Avoid crowded areas and remember face masks are advised

- Respect the safety of the riders as they pass along the route

Road Closures

The following roads in Felixstowe will be shut between 4am and 7pm, so will be best to avoid these areas:

-Beach Road

-Sea Road

-Orford Road

-Cavendish Road between Sea Road and Manning Road

-Manning Road between Undercliff Road West and Cavendish Street