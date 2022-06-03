News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eight Suffolk streets named People's Postcode Lottery winners

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:27 AM June 3, 2022
People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a Â£30,000 cheque for the winner in Thetford

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £30,000 cheque for a winner - Credit: People's Postcode Lottery

A number of Suffolk streets have been lucky in the last month, winning cash from the People's Postcode Lottery.

The residents of eight postcodes across Suffolk each had the luck of the devil in May, having their addresses drawn in the People's Postcode Lottery. 

They all won a £1000 Daily Prize, the smallest of three prizes offered. The lucky winning postcodes were: 

  • IP17 1PW, in Friston
  • IP12 1SJ, in Melton
  • IP28 7PE, in Mildenhall
  • IP6 0AY, in Claydon
  • IP13 8JX, in Badingham
  • NR34 7BZ, in Worlingham
  • CO10 2TH, in Sudbury
  • CO10 0UE, in Great Waldingfield

This comes after seven fortuitous streets won prizes last month, while in January, the lucky residents of Wattisfield in North Suffolk managed to scoop a £30,000 Street Prize.

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive £1,000 per ticket. 

Playing the postcode lottery costs £10 per month, with 33% of ticket money going to good causes. With 20 postcodes drawn each day, out of a total of 1.7 million, your daily chances of winning are approximately 1 in 85,000.

