Eight Suffolk streets named People's Postcode Lottery winners

A number of Suffolk streets have been lucky in the last month, winning cash from the People's Postcode Lottery.

The residents of eight postcodes across Suffolk each had the luck of the devil in May, having their addresses drawn in the People's Postcode Lottery.

They all won a £1000 Daily Prize, the smallest of three prizes offered. The lucky winning postcodes were:

IP17 1PW, in Friston

IP12 1SJ, in Melton

IP28 7PE, in Mildenhall

IP6 0AY, in Claydon

IP13 8JX, in Badingham

NR34 7BZ, in Worlingham

CO10 2TH, in Sudbury

CO10 0UE, in Great Waldingfield

This comes after seven fortuitous streets won prizes last month, while in January, the lucky residents of Wattisfield in North Suffolk managed to scoop a £30,000 Street Prize.

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive £1,000 per ticket.

Playing the postcode lottery costs £10 per month, with 33% of ticket money going to good causes. With 20 postcodes drawn each day, out of a total of 1.7 million, your daily chances of winning are approximately 1 in 85,000.