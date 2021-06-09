Published: 11:45 AM June 9, 2021

The two locations you can get your Covid vaccine this week. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centres will open in Suffolk this week for people aged 40 and over.

Gainsborough Sports Centre is once again opening its doors to walk-in sessions for two days and another clinic at Chevington Close vaccination centre in Bury St Edmunds will be open for one day over the weekend.

The walk-in appointments are for people aged 40 and over to receive their first dose of the vaccine and for people aged 50 and over who would like to bring forward their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine from 12 to eight weeks.

The Gainsborough vaccination centre will reopen its doors this week to allow more people to get vaccinated - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Gainsborough vaccination centre will be open on Thursday, June 10 and Friday, June 11 between 10am and 6pm.

The vaccination centre at Chevington Close will be open on Saturday, June 12, between 10am and 6pm.

There will be a limited numbers of vaccine and the walk-ins will close once the daily doses run out.

If you are planning on attending for your first jab, you must take with you your NHS number or ID with proof of age.

Anyone receiving their second vaccine needs to take their first dose appointment card with you that shows the vaccine you were given. If you do not have this please take your NHS number with you.

Nigel Leonard, executive director of strategy and transformation at EPUT, who is co-ordinating the vaccination centres across Suffolk and North East Essex and Mid and South Essex, said: “These walk in appointments are designed to encourage people who would like the flexibility to just turn up for their vaccine to fit in with their life commitments.”

As the weather is looking to be very hot over the coming days, staff are urging anyone to bring a drink with them whilst they wait.