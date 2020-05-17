E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Taxi drivers and care workers among jobs with highest rates of coronavirus deaths

PUBLISHED: 19:00 17 May 2020

Taxi drivers are one of the jobs at higher risk of coronavirus, new figures show. Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA

Taxi drivers are one of the jobs at higher risk of coronavirus, new figures show. Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Taxi drivers and security guards are among the occupations for men with the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths, according to new figures.

Male chefs are one of the jobs at higher risk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoMale chefs are one of the jobs at higher risk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Care workers and home carers are also jobs with higher rates of deaths for both women and men.

The new figures, which point to a link between higher rates and lower-paid jobs, were released by the Office for National Statistics this week. They look at the deaths by occupation in England and Wales, for those registered up to and including April 20.

A total of 2,494 deaths were registered over the period, with almost two-thirds being men. The rate of Covid-19-related deaths sits at 9.9 per 100,000 deaths in men, compared to 5.2 for women.

Jobs with elevated rates for men included male security guards, who had one of the highest rates, at 45.7 deaths per 100,000, as well as taxi drivers and chauffeurs (36.4), bus and coach drivers (26.4) and chefs (35.9).

Embed:

For women, only one major occupational group had a statistically higher mortality rate for deaths involving Covid-19 than the general population- caring, leisure and other service occupations. The majority were care workers.

The data shows a higher death rate for social care workers among both men and women, with a rate of 23.4 for men (compared to 9.9 in the general population) and 9.6 for women (compared to 5.2).

There has been widespread concern over lack of PPF for carers, and the Sudbury-based Sue Ryder charity, which has a specialist centre in Ipswich, has been at the forefront of campaigning for greater supplies.

You may also want to watch:

The charity has asked supporters to email their MP asking for guaranteed supplies of PPE to the hospice and social care sector, and its chief executive, Heidi Travis, said this month in a letter to Care Minister Helen Whatley: “As you have recognised, the social care sector including hospices is vital in supporting the country and the NHS in fighting coronavirus.

“However, we can only do this if we have sufficient PPE to protect our hard working and dedicated staff, and to prevent infection amongst the vulnerable people we care for.”

READ MORE - Care agency helps to ease pressure on frontline NHS staff

Angel Clark is founder and director of Suffolk home care company 1 Oak Home Care, based in Acton, Sudbury, which has helped to ease the PPE pressure on frontline NHS and social carers by producing special headbands, which ease the strain of facemasks.

Mrs Clark sourced supplies of PPE in Bali while on her honeymoon just before lockdown, and said it was very important to have the right PPE and safety procedures in place for staff. “I speak to my staff daily and they feel safe, because they have the right protection. We have not had any cases of coronavirus,” she said.

The union Unite has called for an inquiry into the handling of the pandemic, looking into why lower-paid workers, many from a black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) background, have been at a greater risk of dying.

Miles Hubbard, regional officer for the eastern region, said: “The inquiry needs to include an investigation into whether the lockdown was introduced too late, whether it was possible for frontline workers to be able to socially distance at work, if effective cleaning regimes were in place and if workers were provided with the necessary PPE to properly protect them.”

“In the meantime, every workplace needs to look at these figures and immediately reassess how more effective measures can be implemented to protect those who have continued to work or are returning to their jobs.”

Sam Leigh, eastern regional manager for Unison, said it was the lowest paid bearing the brunt of the crisis, with health and social care among the hardest hit.

“Care staff are literally putting their life on the line to look after some of society’s most vulnerable people, but are being sent over the top without helmets – unable to get the right protective kit or forced into work because they can’t afford statutory sick pay,” she said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Wednesday could be the hottest day of the year so far in Suffolk

The sun is expected to shine in Suffolk and north Essex this week Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Murder probe launched after man found dead at pub

A man has been found dead at the Swiss Bell pub in Braintree. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Person taken to hospital after crash involving vehicle and cyclist

The air ambulance was called to the collision in Wickhambrook this morning which involved a cyclist and a vehicle. Picture: HAVERHILL POLICE

Taxi drivers and care workers among jobs with highest rates of coronavirus deaths

Taxi drivers are one of the jobs at higher risk of coronavirus, new figures show. Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA
Drive 24