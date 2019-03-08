Check our guide to see which pharmacies are open on the late May bank holiday

If you are looking for non-emergency medical help over the holiday period, NHS 111 offers advice round the clock, and can direct you to the service that's most appropriate. However, you should always call 999 in a medical emergency where there may be a risk to life.

Aldeburgh

Aldeburgh Pharmacy, 125 High Street - 10am to 3pm.

Beccles

Boots Pharmacy, 5 New Market - 10am to 4pm.

Tesco, George Westwood Way - noon to 4pm.

Braintree

Boots, 7 George Yard, Sandpit Lane - 10am to 4pm.

Brandon

Boots, 1 Bury Rd - 11am to 3pm.

Brightlingsea

Boots, 52 Victoria Place - 10am to 2pm.

Bury St Edmunds

Asda, Western Way - 9am to 6pm.

Boots, 11-13 Cornhill - 9am to 5pm.

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, Bedingfeld Way - 9am-5pm.

Tesco, St Saviour's Interchange - noon to 4pm.

Chelmsford

Boots, 29 The Meadows - 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Boots, 43 High Chelmer - 8.30am to 6pm.

Boots, Chelmer Village Retail Park - 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, White Hart Lane - 9am to 5pm.

Morrisons, Copperfield Road, North Melbourne - 10am to 4pm.

Tesco, 47-53 Springfield Road - noon to 4pm.

Tesco, Princes Road - noon to 4pm.

Clacton on Sea

Boots, 15 North Road - 10am to 2pm.

Boots, 54-62 Pier Avenue - 10am to 4pm.

Prescription 2 You Healthcare, 89-91 Pier Avenue - 10am-4pm.

Colchester

Asda, Petrolea Close - 9am to 6pm.

Boots, 2-4 Plume Avenue - 11am to 3pm.

Boots, 4-6 Lion Walk - 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Tesco, Highwoods Square - noon to 4pm.

Felixstowe

Boots Pharmacy, 86 Hamilton Road - 10am to 4pm.

Morrisons, Grange Farm Avenue - 10am to 4pm.

Frinton

Boots, Connaught Avenue - 10am to 3pm.

Great Notley

Tesco, 1 The Square - noon to 4pm.

Hadleigh

Mill Pharmacy, Hadleigh Health Centre, Market Place - 10am to noon.

Halstead

Boots, 69-71 High Street - 10am to 4pm.

Harwich

Boots, 224-226 High Street - 10am to 2pm.

Haverhill

Boots, 15 High Street - 10am to 4pm.

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, Haycocks Road - 9am to 5pm.

Tesco, Cangle Road - noon to 4pm.

Ipswich

Asda, Goddard Road - 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm.

Boots, 5 Buttermarket Shopping Centre - 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Boots, 5 Tavern Street - 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, Warren Heath, Felixstowe Road - 9am to 5pm.

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsburys, Hadleigh Road - 9am to 5pm.

Morrison's, Sproughton Road - 10am to 4pm.

Tesco, Copdock, 42 London Road - noon to 4pm.

Kesgrave

Tesco, Ropes Drive - noon to 4pm.

Lowestoft

Asda, Horn Hill - 9am to 6pm.

Boots, 76A London Road North - 10am to 4pm.

Manningtree

Boots, Station Road - 11am to 3pm.

Martlesham Heath: Tesco, Anson Road - noon to 4pm.

Newmarket: Boots, 82 High Street - 10am to 4pm.

Tesco, Fordham Road - noon to 4pm.

Southwold

Queen Street Pharmacy, Queen Street - 10am to 4pm.

Stanway, Colchester

Boots, Fiveways Retail Park - 10am-4pm.

Boots, Tollgate West - 10am-11.59pm.

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, Western Approach - 9am-5pm.

Stowmarket

Asda, 8-9 Wilkes Way - 9am-6pm.

Boots, 21 Ipswich Street - 10am-4pm.

Tesco, Cedars Link Road - noon-4pm.

Sudbury

Boots, 12-14 Market Hill - 9am to 5pm.

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, Cornard Road - 9am to 5pm.

Tesco, Springlands Way - noon to 4pm.

West Mersea

Boots, 37 Barfield Road - 10am to 4pm.

Woodbridge

Boots, 58 Thoroughfare - 10am to 4pm.