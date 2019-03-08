Check our guide to see which pharmacies are open on the late May bank holiday
PUBLISHED: 12:22 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 21 May 2019
Archant
Which pharmacies will be open on bank holiday Monday, May 27? Check our guide if you need to pick up medicines or ask a pharmacist for advice
If you are looking for non-emergency medical help over the holiday period, NHS 111 offers advice round the clock, and can direct you to the service that's most appropriate. However, you should always call 999 in a medical emergency where there may be a risk to life.
Aldeburgh
Aldeburgh Pharmacy, 125 High Street - 10am to 3pm.
Beccles
Boots Pharmacy, 5 New Market - 10am to 4pm.
Tesco, George Westwood Way - noon to 4pm.
Braintree
Boots, 7 George Yard, Sandpit Lane - 10am to 4pm.
Brandon
Boots, 1 Bury Rd - 11am to 3pm.
Brightlingsea
Boots, 52 Victoria Place - 10am to 2pm.
Bury St Edmunds
Asda, Western Way - 9am to 6pm.
Boots, 11-13 Cornhill - 9am to 5pm.
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, Bedingfeld Way - 9am-5pm.
Tesco, St Saviour's Interchange - noon to 4pm.
Chelmsford
Boots, 29 The Meadows - 10.30am to 4.30pm.
Boots, 43 High Chelmer - 8.30am to 6pm.
Boots, Chelmer Village Retail Park - 10.30am to 4.30pm.
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, White Hart Lane - 9am to 5pm.
Morrisons, Copperfield Road, North Melbourne - 10am to 4pm.
Tesco, 47-53 Springfield Road - noon to 4pm.
Tesco, Princes Road - noon to 4pm.
Clacton on Sea
Boots, 15 North Road - 10am to 2pm.
Boots, 54-62 Pier Avenue - 10am to 4pm.
Prescription 2 You Healthcare, 89-91 Pier Avenue - 10am-4pm.
Colchester
Asda, Petrolea Close - 9am to 6pm.
Boots, 2-4 Plume Avenue - 11am to 3pm.
Boots, 4-6 Lion Walk - 10.30am to 4.30pm.
Tesco, Highwoods Square - noon to 4pm.
Felixstowe
Boots Pharmacy, 86 Hamilton Road - 10am to 4pm.
Morrisons, Grange Farm Avenue - 10am to 4pm.
Frinton
Boots, Connaught Avenue - 10am to 3pm.
Great Notley
Tesco, 1 The Square - noon to 4pm.
Hadleigh
Mill Pharmacy, Hadleigh Health Centre, Market Place - 10am to noon.
Halstead
Boots, 69-71 High Street - 10am to 4pm.
Harwich
Boots, 224-226 High Street - 10am to 2pm.
Haverhill
Boots, 15 High Street - 10am to 4pm.
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, Haycocks Road - 9am to 5pm.
Tesco, Cangle Road - noon to 4pm.
Ipswich
Asda, Goddard Road - 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm.
Boots, 5 Buttermarket Shopping Centre - 10.30am to 4.30pm.
Boots, 5 Tavern Street - 10.30am to 4.30pm.
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, Warren Heath, Felixstowe Road - 9am to 5pm.
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsburys, Hadleigh Road - 9am to 5pm.
Morrison's, Sproughton Road - 10am to 4pm.
Tesco, Copdock, 42 London Road - noon to 4pm.
Kesgrave
Tesco, Ropes Drive - noon to 4pm.
Lowestoft
Asda, Horn Hill - 9am to 6pm.
Boots, 76A London Road North - 10am to 4pm.
Manningtree
Boots, Station Road - 11am to 3pm.
Martlesham Heath: Tesco, Anson Road - noon to 4pm.
Newmarket: Boots, 82 High Street - 10am to 4pm.
Tesco, Fordham Road - noon to 4pm.
Southwold
Queen Street Pharmacy, Queen Street - 10am to 4pm.
Stanway, Colchester
Boots, Fiveways Retail Park - 10am-4pm.
Boots, Tollgate West - 10am-11.59pm.
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, Western Approach - 9am-5pm.
Stowmarket
Asda, 8-9 Wilkes Way - 9am-6pm.
Boots, 21 Ipswich Street - 10am-4pm.
Tesco, Cedars Link Road - noon-4pm.
Sudbury
Boots, 12-14 Market Hill - 9am to 5pm.
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, Cornard Road - 9am to 5pm.
Tesco, Springlands Way - noon to 4pm.
West Mersea
Boots, 37 Barfield Road - 10am to 4pm.
Woodbridge
Boots, 58 Thoroughfare - 10am to 4pm.
Comments have been disabled on this article.