Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Black Friday offers already available at many top stores in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 07:30 22 November 2018

New Look in Ipswich is advertising its Black Friday sales. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

New Look in Ipswich is advertising its Black Friday sales. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Archant

Black Friday might not be quite here yet, but many retailers with stores in Suffolk and north Essex have already unveiled offers, with some expanding the day into a week or even more.

A Black Friday Spectacular sign at Debenhams in Ipswich. Picture: JUDY RIMMERA Black Friday Spectacular sign at Debenhams in Ipswich. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Here is a just a taster of some of the deals currently available at stores in our area, although even more will come on the big day itself. Some of the offers can be quite confusing because the savings vary on different items and ranges, so it’s worth checking how much items are in different stores before bagging a bargain.

Argos launched a selection of Black Friday offers on electricals on Wednesday, November 21, including technology, TVs, video games and health and beauty gadgets. Top discounts include a SIM Free Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB mobile phone at £349.95, a saving of £220, and Fitbit Special Edition Charge 2 with a small or large wristband at £99.99, reduced from £149.99. Most of the store chain’s Black Friday offers run through to Tuesday, November 27, but there are exceptions to this. For instance, there is 25% off all Tu clothing, which ends on Monday, November 26.

The offers are available both in-store and online. There are Argos stores at Suffolk Retail Park and Carr Street in Ipswich, and in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket, Hamilton Road in Felixstowe, Long Wyre Street and Tollgate in Colchester and Harwich Gateway Retail Park. They also have units within Sainsbury’s stores at Warren Heath in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury and Thetford.

Debenhams has a 12-day Black Friday Spectacular, which launched on Tuesday, November 20. There are many different offers, some of which are only on for a limited time within that period. Some electricals have big discounts, for instance coffee machines and beauty and health electricals at up to 50% off or in some cases even more, as with the Nescafe Dolce Gusto Colors black coffee machine with a travel kit, which was originally £110 but is now £45. An Oral B Black ‘Pro’ electric rechargable toothbrush is now £25, down from £50. Toy offers include a half-price VTech Baby ‘Discovery’ activity tree at £15, reduced from £30. There are also big savings on clothing, beauty, home, skincare and fragrances and in other departments.

The offers are available online or in-store, with click and collect as an option. Debenhams has stores in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Colchester.

Read more - Black Friday offers at independent shops in Ipswich.

John Lewis has also announced some early Black Friday deals, including offers on a range of electrical items. Offers include a half-price Amazon Echo Dot Smart Device with Alexa voice recognition, third generation, now £24.99, and a Lavazza A Modo Mio Fantasia LM7000 Cappuccino Latte coffe machine at £99, a saving of 60.99.

Their Black Friday offers also take in other departments, including home and furniture. As well as the John Lewis At Home store in Futura Park, Ipswich, there is also a John Lewis store in Bond Street, Chelmsford.

Game is offering early Black Friday deals including Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Specialist Edition at £39.99, a £20 saving, and God of War at £24.99, a saving of £20. Although it is adding more offers on Black Friday itself, it has pledged that the items currently on offer won’t get even cheaper.

Local Game stores are in Tavern Street and Carr Street in Ipswich, Butter Market in Bury St Edmunds and Culver Street in Colchester.

Among the fashion chains taking part, New Look is advertising “the biggest Black Friday sale ever”. It has already unveiled many offers, with up to 50% off clothing including women’s knitwear, tops, dresses, jumpsuits, footwear and accessories. Bestsellers include a black cross hatch double breasted pinafore dress at £10, reduced from £22.99, and a brown leopard print high neck midi dress at £11, reduced from £24.99. There are also offers on men’s T-shirts and knitwear, and girls’ tops and footwear.

New Look has stores in locations including the Buttermarket Centre in Ipswich, Hamilton Road in Felixstowe, the Arc centre in Bury St Edmunds, Northern Street in Sudbury and Lion Walk in Colchester.

Read more - Warning to be aware of your rights at Black Friday sales

High street jeweller Swarovski is another store chain which has launched a Black Friday sale, with 20% off many watches, necklaces, bracelets, rings, pendants and other items. There are also some bigger discounts, for instance a Dreamy Watch, with a leather strap, black, silver tone, is down from £209 to £104.50, a 50% saving.

Swarovski has stores in the Buttermarket, Ipswich and the Arc Centre, Bury St Edmunds,

It’s also possible to get a Black Friday discount on furniture, with Sharps Wardrobes having a Black Friday week half-price sale. They are advertising an extra 25% off all orders this week fitted before Christmas, which will end on Sunday.

Read more - What can you expect on Black Friday?

Topic Tags:

‘Our mental health system is failing’ – Bleak warning over state of care in Suffolk

05:30 Emily Townsend
Stock image of a patient with a mental health worker Picture: SHIRONOSOV/GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk’s mental health and wellbeing system is failing and people are struggling to access support they need – even in moments of crisis.

Everything you need to know about the Sizewell C project

18 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
Sizewell C Stage One exhibition. Picture: EDF

It was announced today that a further consultation will be held into the Sizewell C project in the new year. Ahead of this next step we lay out all the things you need to know about the project and its potential impact on the local area.

Black Friday offers already available at many top stores in Suffolk

36 minutes ago Judy Rimmer
New Look in Ipswich is advertising its Black Friday sales. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Black Friday might not be quite here yet, but many retailers with stores in Suffolk and north Essex have already unveiled offers, with some expanding the day into a week or even more.

Borough publishes its blueprint for next stage of Ipswich development

05:30 Paul Geater
Arras Square - the trees on the left will be removed and those to the right of the church will be cut back substantially. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The first stage towards spending a further £3m on improving Ipswich town centre is likely to be signalled by councillors next week.

Huge fall in number of young people entering criminal justice system

05:30 Tom Potter
The number of young people entering the criminal justice system has fallen significantly over the last 10 years Picture: ADRIAN JUDD

Children and young people are almost 90% less likely to be cautioned or convicted for a first offence in Suffolk than a decade ago, according to new figures.

Night-mare - police kept busy as eight horses escape

Yesterday, 22:07 Dominic Moffitt
Police snapped photos of the meandering culprits as they returned them to their field. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Several escaped horses kept police busy on Wednesday night as they tried to contain the animals, which ran wild across Mildenhall.

Man sentenced for sexual assault failed to “show remorse”

Yesterday, 21:19 Dominic Moffitt
Samuel Apenteng will now spend 20 months behind bars Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A man from north Essex has been jailed for crimes including stalking and sexual assault.

Most read

26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

Ministry of Defence announce major £160m boost for RAF base

The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24