Plans to convert pub into four-bedroom house
Plans to convert a former pub into a home have been submitted.
The application, which proposes to convert the former White Hart pub, in Nayland, into a four-bedroom home, has been submitted to Babergh District Council.
The site already been granted permission to change its use from that of a pub to a property.
Parts of the Grade II listed building could be demolished if the proposal is given the green light.
Internal partitions, the modern kitchen extension and the former dining hall structure to the west of the principal building are earmarked for demolition.
In the planning statement submitted to the council, developers said that the demolition of parts of the building are needed to facilitate a sensitive refurbishment.
The ground floor will see a sitting room, library and boots utility area created.
An extension to the west of the building is also part of the planning application.