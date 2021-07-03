News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans to convert pub into four-bedroom house

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:45 AM July 3, 2021   
A planning application which would see former pub turned into a house has been submitted

The former pub could be turned into a four-bedroom home - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to convert a former pub into a home have been submitted.

The application, which proposes to convert the former White Hart pub, in Nayland, into a four-bedroom home, has been submitted to Babergh District Council. 

The site already been granted permission to change its use from that of a pub to a property. 

Parts of the Grade II listed building could be demolished if the proposal is given the green light. 

Internal partitions, the modern kitchen extension and the former dining hall structure to the west of the principal building are earmarked for demolition.

In the planning statement submitted to the council, developers said that the demolition of parts of the building are needed to facilitate a sensitive refurbishment.

The ground floor will see a sitting room, library and boots utility area created.

An extension to the west of the building is also part of the planning application.




Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
