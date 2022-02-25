Customers claim Suffolk pub has taken bookings while closed

The Badingham White Horse - customers claim it has taken bookings while closed. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Angry customers claim they have been left out of pocket by a village pub, which they say has been taking bookings and money despite having closed down in November.

Clients of the White Horse at Badingham have written on travel website Trip Advisor that they had booked rooms and meals at the 15th century inn, but had arrived to find the premises locked up.

When they tried to call to find out what was happening, nobody answered the phone and they said they had not been contacted to let them know that the business had closed.

A message in the ‘Contact Us’ section of the pub’s website says that the White Horse has been closed "for a short period of time, due to unforeseen circumstances and staff shortages".

However, the Grade II listed property is being advertised by specialist leisure estate agents Fleurets on its website, which lists the business as having "ceased trading" in November and available for rent.

The Badingham White Horse has a 'To Let' sign outside. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Vina Reeves, from Stanford-le-Hope in Essex, had booked a room in January at the White Horse for one night on March 26, spending £90, but did not receive an email saying the pub had closed and has not received a refund for the money.

She has explored every avenue to try and find out what’s happening and retrieve her cash, including trying to contact the White Horse via email, social media, the website and phone.

She also tried calling Framlingham Town Council to see if the local authority could help.

She added: “It is just a worry because at this time of year a lot of people are making bookings and spending a lot of money.”

A Trip Advisor reviewer called ‘Nikki T’ said: “Disgusting. Night’s stay booked for a 50th celebration. Drove two hours to see pub and accommodation all locked up. Called numerous times yet booking.com still advertising it. Impressed? I’m certainly not.”

Sasha Watson, community engagement officer with Suffolk Trading Standards, advised customers to contact them on 0808 2231133 if they were unable to get through to the pub.

The owners of the White Horse refused to comment.