News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Organisers of Bury fayre welcome easing of Covid restrictions

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:30 PM May 12, 2021   
The Our Bury St Edmunds Whitsun Fayre will take place on May 30 and May 31, 2021

The Whitsun Fayre will take place on May 30 and May 31 - Credit: Rob Holding

Organisers of a popular fayre in Bury St Edmunds have welcomed the latest government announcement on lockdown easing as it will allow more people to enjoy the event.

The lifting of restrictions means more hospitality venues will be able to open to serve customers coming into the town for the Our Bury St Edmunds Whitsun Fayre. 

The free annual two-day fayre, which will be a market-style event this year for safety reasons, will take place on Sunday, May 30 and Monday, May 31, between 10am and 4pm. 

Last year's event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and organisers have not included some of the usual elements for the 2021 fayre to ensure it is Covid-safe. 

Mark Cordell, CEO at ourburystedmunds BID.

Mark Cordell, Our Bury St Edmunds chief executive. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brownn

Mark Cordell, Our Bury St Edmunds chief executive, said: “We are delighted that the government has given the go-ahead for hospitality businesses to re-open and allow customers to be served indoors as this will enable people to make more of their visit to the Whitsun Fayre by combining it with lunch at a favourite café, pub or restaurant.

“For the event itself we have reviewed all the Covid safety aspects and followed West Suffolk Council’s model for their very successful twice-weekly market for the Whitsun Fayre.

"It’s disappointing of course that we won’t be able to offer some of the other attractions such as the mini-farm and the urban beach that have been part of the fayre in recent years but we hope to bring these back to the town centre in the future.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Beautiful inside and out': Tragedy as mum dies 48 hours after giving birth
  2. 2 Jeffers set for Ipswich Town coaching role
  3. 3 'The manager has to impose his will... we'll give him the resources to do that' - Detmer on Cook's transfer funds
  1. 4 Former judge's widow on trial for sex abuse of young boy in 1980s
  2. 5 Steam locomotive back in Suffolk for anniversary trips
  3. 6 Mum-of-four with 'beautiful soul' dies after collapsing in the street
  4. 7 Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car
  5. 8 Ipswich Town reveal full retained list as six first-teamers get extended stays and eight depart
  6. 9 Hospital waives car parking charges for 'those who need it most'
  7. 10 More than £23k raised in memory of mum who died 2 days after giving birth

"I know that people visiting would rather be reassured about the safety of the day out above everything else, hence we have taken a phased approach to bringing our attractions back.”

For more information, visit the Our Bury St Edmunds website

Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Barns is up for sale off the A140 near Mendlesham

Housing | Gallery

Suffolk estate which featured on TV show on the market for £1.25m

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
A man has died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 at Stowmarket

A14

Man in 20s dies in collision between lorry and pedestrian on A14

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson is left waiting for a cross to arrive as a defender intercepts the ball against North

Football | Exclusive

Town take up contract options on duo with plenty of departures still...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook will meet with his Ipswich Town players today to discuss their futures

Football

Chambers and Skuse set to be headline exits on day of departures

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus