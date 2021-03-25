Published: 6:30 PM March 25, 2021

The Whitsun Fayre in Bury St Edmunds will be scaled back this year - Credit: Our Bury St Edmunds

A popular event over the late May Bank Holiday in Bury St Edmunds will be missing some attractions this year.

The Whitsun Fayre, on May 30 and 31, will go ahead this year - but it will be scaled back compared to previous years and won't include the mini-farm and beach.

The free event is organised by the Our Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District (BID).

The 2020 Whitsun Fayre was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic but, after studying the government’s plans for easing restrictions, the BID feels some of the much-loved elements of the two-day event can take place.

Mark Cordell at the Whitsun Fayre in 2019 - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Mark Cordell, the BID'S chief executive, said: “Safety is our primary concern in agreeing that the Whitsun Fayre can go ahead, so it will be a little different this year and regrettably some of the attractions that have been part of it for the last few years, including the urban beach and mini-farm, will not be included this year.

You may also want to watch:

“Instead, with a clear ‘hands, face, space’ message throughout, it will revert to more of a market and stalls based event, where it has always had its roots from around a decade ago when it was known as the Flower and Continental Market.

"We’ll be building on all the market aspects that we have introduced in the last 10 years and can’t wait to welcome locals and visitors back.”

The mini-farm was always a popular part of the Whitsun Fayre in Bury St Edmunds, but won't be happening this year - Credit: Rob Holding

The Whitsun Fayre is one of a series of free events being planned by Our Bury St Edmunds for this summer.

Motorsports East is expected to take place in July and the Our Bury St Edmunds Food & Drink Festival is scheduled for August 29 and 30.

As the vaccination roll-out continues, it’s anticipated that these will include more of the attractions seen at them in previous years.

The beach at the Whitsun Fayre is loved by children, but won't be featuring this year - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Mr Cordell added: “These activities showcase Bury St Edmunds town centre at its best. Many of our businesses are currently preparing to re-open from April and there are a number of new businesses who will be opening for the first time.

"Holding events which encourage people to visit Bury St Edmunds and hopefully return again and again will bring back some of the normality that we have all missed in the last year.”