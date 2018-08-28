Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Drink-driver so over the limit even he couldn’t believe breath test reading

PUBLISHED: 17:08 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:08 19 November 2018

Gavin Keeble was breathalysed after being pulled over for driving without headlights at night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gavin Keeble was breathalysed after being pulled over for driving without headlights at night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An Ipswich man who drove with no headlights after drinking eight cans of lager at a barbecue has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

Gavin Keeble’s was found to be four times the legal alcohol limit after being pulled over by police for driving without headlights at about 10.30pm on August 5.

Officers stopped the 50-year-old’s Volkswagen Polo near the junction of Defoe Road and Macaulay Road, on the Whitton estate, in Ipswich.

Keeble, of Baronsdale Close, smelled of alcohol and was carrying four cans of lager on the passenger seat of his car, according to police.

A positive roadside breath test was followed by two substantive tests at Martlesham Heath police headquarters, where the lowest reading indicated 140 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath the legal limit being 35mcg.

During a sentencing hearing at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday, prosecutor Ian Devine said Keeble had admitted the offence at the same court on August 20 but applied for an adjournment in order to present evidence to challenge the level of reading.

“He accepted being over the limit,” said Mr Devine.

“But not that the reading would have been 140mcg, based on his stated consumption of eight cans of lager over the course of a barbecue that afternoon.

“The expectation was for Mr Keeble to produce medical or forensic expert evidence. When he did not produce any, magistrates found the prosecution case proved and the matter was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.”

Keeble told magistrates he initially suspected unabsorbed alcohol had been be pushed into his mouth by a bout of acid reflux at the time of his arrest, resulting in a false alcohol reading, but that he was now prepared to accept everything in the report.

Magistrates said Keeble’s offence lay within the top bracket of their sentencing guidelines for drink-driving with 12 weeks’ custody the starting point upon conviction.

They chose to suspend the sentence for two years and impose a 12-month community order, with up to 15 days of rehabilitation requirement, to include a drink-driver alcohol management programme.

He was disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pay costs.

Bailiffs threatened to take vulnerable mum’s children away in harrowing case of rule-breaking

14:22 Andrew Papworth
Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Ipswich Citizens Advice revealed the shocking case of the mother, who had depression and anxiety after giving birth, in a bid to call for new laws to crack down on debt collectors who flout the rules.

Don’t miss the last posting dates before Christmas

17:06 Judy Rimmer
Cathryn West, manager of Cards for Good Causes in Ipswich, and volunteer Barbara Barker getting Christmas cards ready to send. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Have you started writing your Christmas cards and packing up parcels yet, or haven’t you even started to think about it yet? Either way, you won’t want to miss the last posting dates.

Call for more street lighting and CCTV to help reduce night-time attacks

16:58 Jake Foxford
The corner of St Botholph's Street and St Botolph's Church Walk in Colchester town centre. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

More street lighting and CCTV cameras are being demanded after an alleged sexual assault in an alleyway - hours after a march against sexual violence.

Police appeal after racially aggravated assault on the A12

16:43 Will Jefford
The assualt happened following the closure of the A12 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Police are appealing for information after a man was racially abused and then hit by a car on the A12.

Is targeting drug dealing hotspots simply moving the problem around?

16:13 Andrew Papworth
Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Fears have been raised that targeting drug dealing hotspots in Ipswich might simply be moving the problem onto different streets and neighbourhoods.

Burglars steal jewellery including gold bracelets and rings in break-in

15:35 Andrew Papworth
Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Gold bracelets, rings, pearl necklaces and earrings were stolen in a burglary in a Suffolk village.

Double blow for one town as two of its major employers contemplate making redundancies during the festive period

15:27 Jessica Hill
Haverhill HID Corporation in Haverhill

More than 100 people could be facing the prospect of losing their jobs this Christmas in one Suffolk town.

Most read

EastEnders actor praises firemen for ‘fantastic’ job in saving historic cottage

Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

‘Dangerous and can kill’ - Police find evidence of drug taking beside Suffolk village hall

Laughing gas canisters found by Great Blakenham village hall Picture: HADLEIGH POLICE

Construction is underway on a new Aldi

Artist impression of the Aldi opening soon in Newmarket. Picture: Aldi

Traffic delays after lorry crash on A14

The crash happened at Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Updated Driver suffers serious injuries in collision with digger

The crash happened near to the Walnut Tree Pub in Worlington Picture: GOOGLE

Double blow for one town as two of its major employers contemplate making redundancies during the festive period

Haverhill HID Corporation in Haverhill

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24