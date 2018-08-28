Firework explodes inside shop after being thrown through door

Police are appealing for witnesses after a lit firework was thrown into Whitton Food Market, Lowestoft. Photo: Google. Archant

A lit firework was thrown through a shop door and exploded inside.

At around 8pm on Sunday, November 4, police received reports someone had thrown a firework into the open door of Whitton Food Market, on The Green, Lowestoft.

The firework exploded inside and scorched the floor.

Police are investigating the incident as a suspected arson and would like to hear from any witnesses, or anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the offence.

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference number 37/64044/18.