Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

School plants trees in tribute to The Queen

PUBLISHED: 16:09 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:36 06 November 2018

Dr Dan Poulter (right) with headteacher Stephen Capper and pupils at Whitton Primary with the trees they will be planting. Picture: Office of DR DAN POULTER

Dr Dan Poulter (right) with headteacher Stephen Capper and pupils at Whitton Primary with the trees they will be planting. Picture: Office of DR DAN POULTER

Archant

A primary school has been given five trees as part of a Commonwealth scheme aimed at marking The Queen’s service has head of the global organisation.

The trees – part of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy (QCC) project – were presented to Whitton Primary School by Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter.

The trees have been given out as part of a partnership between the Woodland Trust, Sainsbury’s and ITV.

Dr Poulter chose to donate his trees to Whitton Primary as it embarks on a series of exciting projects, looking to grow and transform the school.

The pack of trees contained five UK-sourced and grown native broad leaf trees – two Silver Birch, two Rowan and one Hazel.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Poulter said: “I am delighted to support the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy initiative, which recognises the lifetime of service given by Her Majesty to the Commonwealth, but also the importance of the conserving the UK’s woodlands and trees for future generations.

“Pupils at Whitton already enjoy outdoor forest learning sessions and with their new building work underway, what better way is there for the children to get involved and leave their lasting legacy at the school?

“I know that the children will very much enjoy planting the trees, watching them grow and knowing that they form part of the Queen’s Commonweath Canopy legacy project.”

Headteacher Stephen Capper said: “We are delighted to receive the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy Trees from Dr Poulter when he visited the school.

“Our children are very concerned about environmental issues, especially pollution and plastics. It is so important for our children to develop and understand the natural world, so they very much appreciated such a special gift that will keep on growing.”

The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy project was launched at the 2015 Commonwealth conference in Malta and is aimed at creating new forests and plantations of trees in the 53 member countries.

In Britain it is supporting three major projects – improving Epping Forest, the National Forest in the midlands and Wentwood in Wales as well as supporting schools to plant trees across the country.

Topic Tags:

Could Suffolk’s rural towns lose their free parking?

34 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Fears have been raised that parking in places such as Sudbury could cost more Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fears have been raised that free parking could be lost in Suffolk’s towns if responsibility for enforcing parking transfers from police to local councils.

Award winning Hollywood actor to star in Suffolk alien drama

08:50 Katy Sandalls
Laurence Fishburne will reportedly take part in the new drama Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Emmy winning actor Laurence Fishburne will reportedly be involved in a new television story about Suffolk’s famous alien encounter.

Campaigners delight after homes plan appeal turned down

08:34 Will Jefford
A road sweeper struggled to pass along Swan Street while an inspection was being carried out. Picture: DAVID LAMMING

A housing development in Boxford has been turned down on appeal to the delight of local residents.

Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

08:26 Dan Grimmer
Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash in Great Yarmouth. Picture Kylie Howard.

A motorcyclist has died and a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving after a crash which closed a road in Great Yarmouth for almost four hours.

Faulty train causes disruption on Essex to Suffolk line

08:14 Jake Foxford
Greater Anglia are experiencing late running freight trains and slippery rails as well as train faults. Picture: ARCHANT

Greater Anglia passengers may have to travel in just one train carriage after a faulty train between Marks Tey and Sudbury disrupted travel on the line.

Five telegrams: The remarkable story of one Suffolk soldier’s involvement in World War One

07:30 Michael Steward
Lionel Baker, from Lavenham, was captain of the Suffolk Regiment Picture: SUPPLIED BY BAKER FAMILY

The extraordinary story of one Suffolk soldier’s journey through the First World War is revealed in five historic telegrams.

Essex crackdown on organised crime yields 10 arrests

06:40 Dominic Moffitt
Essex Police crackdown on violent crime with 10 arrests across the county Picture: ARCHANT

Several Essex Police teams took part in a county-wide crackdown on knife possession and violent crime.

Most read

Opinion Can Ipswich Town escape relegation? Here are seven reasons to be positive

Jordan Roberts impressed as a makeshift striker against Preston. Photo: Steve Waller

Man denies breaking into Suffolk museum and stealing artefacts

Museum of East Anglian Life director Jenny Cousins following the alleged raid Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘We’ve got to be careful’ – Lambert on fit-again duo Huws and Bishop

Teddy Bishop played the first half as Ipswich Town's U23s drew 2-2 with Cardiff at Portman Road on Monday. Photo: Ross Halls

Will the Orwell Bridge be closed this morning?

The Orwell Bridge is facing closure this morning after high winds were forecast for coastal areas in the south of England. Picture: ARCHANT

Could Suffolk’s rural towns lose their free parking?

Fears have been raised that parking in places such as Sudbury could cost more Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Breaking News Search for missing man called-off after body found in Calais

Peter Hyatt has been reported missing from his Clacton home Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24