Dozens of producers from the region have just been honoured in the esteemed 2019 Great Taste Awards.

A record-breaking 12,772 entries from 100 countries were submitted, and 283 star winners have been selected from East Anglia, with judges including Melissa Hemsley, Olia Hercules and food buyers from Selfridges, Fortnum & Mason.

Those taking home awards include Stokes Sauces, Hodemedod, Harris and James chocolate and PA Mobbs and Sons who also won big at our Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards this year.

While these producers revel in their success and begin displaying the unmistakable gold and black Great Taste logo, they will wait with much anticipation to see if they also scoop the top awards for their region. These final honours, including the Great Taste 2019 Supreme Champion, will be announced at the Great Taste Golden Fork Dinner on Sunday, September 1 to be held at the InterContinental Park Lane Hotel, London.