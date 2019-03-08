Finalists revealed for the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019

Who will the winners be in the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Dreams Studio Bali

Has your favourite pub, restaurant, cafe, chef or producer been shortlisted in the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Our expert judges have been out and about all over Suffolk in recent weeks, meeting with producers and businesses, attending live cook-offs and sampling lots of delicious food and drink.

And now the wait is over and it gives us great pleasure to announce the finalists in the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019.

There are four in each of our categories, with the overall winners to be announced at a glittering black tie dinner, taking place at Milsom’s Kesgrave Hall on April 29.

Eat editor, Charlotte Smith-Jarvis, said: “These awards are one of the highlights of the Suffolk foodie scene and are a wonderful way for us to not only honour some of the county’s best-loved chefs and food businesses, but for us to also discover and shine a light on new or lesser-known talent, as recommended by readers of the EADT and Suffolk Magazine. We can’t wait to celebrate with all of our finalists this April. As ever, a huge thankyou to each and every one of our category sponsors, including our longtime headline sponsor the East of England Co-op, which shares the Eat passion for supporting, nurturing and shouting about local producers in the region.

“We would also like to thank Milsom’s for hosting the occasion for us.

“And a big thankyou also to our judges for the many hours they have put into the process.”

So without further ado, the finalists are…

Beer Quality Award

Sponsored by Woodforde’s Brewery

The Butt and Oyster, Pin Mill

The Fludyers Hotel, Felixstowe

The Maybush Inn, Waldringfield

The Woolpack, Ipswich

Best Coffee/Tea Shop

Sponsored by Castlemeadow Care

Applaud Coffee, Ipswich

Hullabaloo, Ipswich

Painters Café, Sudbury

The Long Melford Tearoom, Long Melford

Best Independent Food and Drink Retailer

Sponsored by Suffolk Magazine

Hollow Trees Farm Shop, Semer

Hopsters, Ipswich

Slate, Aldeburgh and Southwold

Smashing Wines, Woodbridge

Best Newcomer

Sponsored by MHA Larking Gowen

Fynn Valley Golf Club, Wantisden

Heart of Suffolk Distillery, Stowmarket

Jo Jo’s Kitchen and Bar, Lowestoft

The Freston Boot, Freston

Chef of the Year

Sponsored by Fisher and Woods

Dave Wall, The Unruly Pig, Bromeswell

Grant Newland, The King’s Arms, Haughley

Jon Jones, Hollow Trees Farm Shop, Semer

Luke Bailey, The Salthouse Harbour Hotel, Ipswich

Family Dining Award

Sponsored by Greshams Ipswich

Cabbages & Kings, Stowmarket

The Butt & Oyster, Chelmondiston

The Cherry Tree, Woodbridge

The Ship at Dunwich

Field to Fork

Sponsored by Ashtons Legal

Heath Farm Suffolk, Bury St Edmunds

Hollow Trees Farm Shop, Semer

Humdinger, Rendlesham

P A Mobbs & Sons, Cratfield

Outstanding Customer Service

Sponsored by Allstaff Employment

Bedford Lodge Hotel, Newmarket

The Butt & Oyster, Pin Mill

Sail Loft, Southwold

The Turks Head, Hasketon

Young Chef of the Year

Sponsored by Bidfood

Abi De-Ats, Tuddenham Mill

Justin Skinner, Tuddenham Mill

Moraine Pepper, The Northgate, Bury St Edmunds

Swann Auffray, The Great House, Lavenham

Pride of Suffolk

Sponsored by Marketplace amp

Heart of Suffolk Distillery, Stowmarket

P A Mobbs & Sons, Cratfield

Powters, Newmarket

The Cake Shop Bakery, Woodbridge

Pub of the Year

Sponsored by G + G Gallo Enterprises

The Grundisburgh Dog

The King’s Arms, Haughley

The Sorrell Horse - Flag of Suffolk, Shottisham

The Three Ways, Cowlinge

Restaurant of the Year

Sponsored by Bidfood

Maison Bleue, Bury St Edmunds

The George, Cavendish

The Unruly Pig, Bromeswell

Tuddenham Mill, Tuddenham

Suffolk Food and Drink Hero

Sponsored by East of England Co-op

To be announced at the ceremony