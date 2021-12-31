Who made the 2022 New Year's Honours list from Suffolk?
The New Year's Honours list for 2022 has been released - but who are the community heroes from Suffolk who have been recognised?
Knights Bachelors
Dr Douglas Edwin Oakervee FrEng CBE, chair of the independent review of HS2. For services to transport and infrastructure delivery (Newmarket)
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Sir Laurence Henry Philip Magnus Bt, chair of Historic England and member of the Culture Recovery Board. For services to heritage, particularly during Covid-19 (Bungay)
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
June Muriel Brown MBE. For services to drama and to charity (born in Needham Market)
Antony John Peter Bowring, lately secretary and ship organiser, Transglobe Expedition Trust. For services to charity (Saxmundham)
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Frank Bright. For services to Holocaust education (Ipswich)
Jordan Michael Catchpole. For services to swimming (Beccles)
Margaret Davenport. For services to arts in the community in Suffolk (Stowmarket)
Dr Beth Mosley, consultant clinical psychologist, Thurston Community College, West Suffolk, Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. For services to mental health (Bury St Edmunds)
Mark Glenn Murphy. For services to radio and to the community in Suffolk (Felixstowe)
George William Paul. For services to British horseracing heritage (Ipswich)
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
Darren William Aitchison. For services to the community in Felixstowe during Covid-19 (Felixstowe)
Paul Edward Booker, Special Superintendent, Suffolk Special Constabulary. For services to policing (Lowestoft)
Susan Collins. For services to the community in Bungay during Covid-19 (Bungay)
Averil Selina Gibbins. Lately School Cleaner, Whitehouse Community Primary School, Ipswich. For services to Education. (Ipswich)
Franstine Cassandra Blandel Jones, volunteer and trustee, National Black Police Association. For services to Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities in Suffolk (Kesgrave)
Kathryn Linda Parker. For services to the community in Woolpit during Covid-19 (Bury St Edmunds)
Adria Pittock, chartered environmentalist and chair, Suffolk Pride. For services to the environment and the LGBTQ+ community in Suffolk (Ipswich)
Crystal Jayne Stanley, creator of the Rainbow Trail. For services to the Covid-19 response (Ipswich)
Lorraine Alexis Stone. For services to the community in Moulton (Bury St Edmunds)
John Gillespie Tillotson. Detachment Commander, Suffolk Army Cadet Force. For voluntary service to young people in Suffolk (Bury St Edmunds)
Krystal Ann Joan Vittles, head of service delivery, Suffolk Libraries. For services to public libraries (Stowmarket)
Queens' Fire Service Medal (QFSM)
Sally Angeline Hammond, group manager, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service (Suffolk)
How do I nominate someone for an Honour?
Full guidance on how to nominate someone for an Honour can be found on Suffolk County Council's website on the Lieutenancy and National Honours page.
The Lieutenancy can also offer guidance and help in obtaining the forms and putting together a nomination.