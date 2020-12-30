Who made the New Year Honours list in north Essex?
Published: 10:30 PM December 30, 2020
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Essex community champions have been rewarded for their efforts in the New Year Honours for 2021 - but who made the list?
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
- Barry Maurice William Hearn. For services to sport (Chelmsford)
- David Michael Smith, deputy managing director, Parliamentary Digital Service. For services to Parliament, particularly during the Covid-19 response (Saffron Walden)
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
- Pauline Evans, senior manager, National Crime Agency. For services to law enforcement (Chelmsford)
- Dr June Patricia Freeman, founder member of Colchester Refuge. For services to the Women's Refuge Movement in Colchester
- James Peter Greaves, for services to football (Little Baddow)
- Raymond Alfred Stradling Marsh. For voluntary service to wildlife and conservation on Skippers Island, Essex (Walton-on-the-Naze)
- John Romain, co-founder, the NHS Spitfire Project. For services to charity and to aircraft restoration, particularly during the Covid-19 response (Saffron Walden)
- Amanda Romain, co-founder, the NHS Spitfire Project. For services to charity and to aircraft restoration, particularly during the Covid-19 response (Saffron Walden)
- Dr Asha Thomson, speciality dentist in oral and maxillofacial surgery, senior clinical leadership fellow East Anglia NHS England and senior clinical teacher in oral surgery, Kings College Hospital London. For services to the NHS, particularly during the Covid-19 response (Chelmsford)
You may also want to watch:
British Empire Medal (BEM)
- Jennifer Brouard, citizens in policing manager, Essex Police. For services to policing and to the voluntary sector (Frinton-on-Sea)
- Martin Cable, watch manager, Essex Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community in Maldon
- Anne Claydon, ward manager, Barts Health NHS Trust. For services to nursing during Covid-19 (Colchester)
- Beryl Ann Wilson Jonsen, teacher, Holy Trinity Primary School. For services to education in Essex. (Colchester)
- Richard Saunders. For services to disability golf (Manningtree)
- Pamela Susan Swaby. For services to the community in Chelmsford
- Matthew Peter Swan. For voluntary service to charitable organisations (Colchester)
Most Read
- 1 What has happened to Suffolk's lost railway stations?
- 2 Hospitals' intensive care units 'full' amid soaring Covid patients
- 3 Man reported missing after failing to show up for work found
- 4 Mapped: Latest neighbourhood data shows Suffolk coronavirus hotspots
- 5 Which primary schools in Essex will not be opening next week?
- 6 Village shocked after murder investigation launched
- 7 Man dies in medical emergency
- 8 Suffolk primary schools set to open as planned on January 4
- 9 Murder investigation launched after elderly man found dead
- 10 Suffolk remains in tier 4 as thousands more placed into harsher restrictions
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus