Who made the New Year Honours list in north Essex?

Published: 10:30 PM December 30, 2020

Beryl Jonsen, who teaches in Colchester, has been awarded a BEM - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Essex community champions have been rewarded for their efforts in the New Year Honours for 2021 - but who made the list?

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Barry Maurice William Hearn. For services to sport (Chelmsford)

David Michael Smith, deputy managing director, Parliamentary Digital Service. For services to Parliament, particularly during the Covid-19 response (Saffron Walden)

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Pauline Evans, senior manager, National Crime Agency. For services to law enforcement (Chelmsford)

Dr June Patricia Freeman, founder member of Colchester Refuge. For services to the Women's Refuge Movement in Colchester

James Peter Greaves, for services to football (Little Baddow)

Raymond Alfred Stradling Marsh. For voluntary service to wildlife and conservation on Skippers Island, Essex (Walton-on-the-Naze)

John Romain, co-founder, the NHS Spitfire Project. For services to charity and to aircraft restoration, particularly during the Covid-19 response (Saffron Walden)

Amanda Romain, co-founder, the NHS Spitfire Project. For services to charity and to aircraft restoration, particularly during the Covid-19 response (Saffron Walden)

Dr Asha Thomson, speciality dentist in oral and maxillofacial surgery, senior clinical leadership fellow East Anglia NHS England and senior clinical teacher in oral surgery, Kings College Hospital London. For services to the NHS, particularly during the Covid-19 response (Chelmsford)

You may also want to watch:

British Empire Medal (BEM)