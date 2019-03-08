E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

PUBLISHED: 16:30 20 October 2019

Will Erica Roberts from Bury St Edmunds win big on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire tonight? Picture: @MillionaireUK

Will Erica Roberts from Bury St Edmunds win big on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire tonight? Picture: @MillionaireUK

@MillionaireUK

A Suffolk woman will sit in the Who Wants to be a Millionaire hot seat with Jeremy Clarkson tonight, as she hopes to take home £1 million.

Erica Roberts, an army officer from Bury St Edmunds, will appear on the hit ITV show at 8pm this evening as she continues her quest to become one of the latest to take home thousands - if not millions - of pounds.

She appeared on last week's episode in the final few minutes when she managed to be the quickest out of five competitors in the 'fastest finger first' question, where she had to put the words 'love, war, fair and all' into the correct order of the well-known phrase.

She scored the quickest time of 2.33 seconds meaning she was the latest contestant to attempt to become a millionaire.

In last week's show - which is now presented by the rather brutal Jeremy Clarkson - Erica answered her first five questions correctly and without the help of any of her lifelines, reaching her first safety net and securing £1,000.

However, Erica then stumbled on her sixth question which asked which title film Brie Larson played a role in, out of Captain America, Captain Fantastic, Captain Marvel or Captain Phillips?

She used her 'ask the audience' lifeline and they helped her secure the £2,000 by correctly answering Captain Marvel.

The buzzer which signals the end of the programme then disrupted her game.

Erica's journey will continue in tonight's episode at 8pm on ITV where she will have three life-lines remaining - phone-a-friend, ask Jeremy, and 50/50 - as she aims to take home £1 million.

If Erica wins the money she says she will turn her garage in Bury St Edmunds into a gym.

Tune in at 8pm tonight to see how she gets on.

