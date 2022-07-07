VOTE: Who should replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister?

Poll

Who do you think should replace Boris Johnson as the Prime Minister? - Credit: PA

It has been widely reported that Boris Johnson will announce he is stepping down as Prime Minister later today, but who do people in Suffolk think should replace him?

The PA news agency has reported the PM has spoken to Conservative 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down.

A new Tory leader is set to be in place by the party conference in October.

It follows yet another brutal period for Mr Johnson, who has come under intense criticism for a series of scandals.

A number of Suffolk MPs have either resigned from their roles as ministers or called for Mr Johnson to resign.

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill quit her role as a role as a junior environment minister yesterday, following in the footsteps of many others on the government payroll after allegations surfaced over MP Chris Pincher's conduct.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt also called for Boris Johnson to resign yesterday after submitting a letter of no confidence in him to the 1922 committee of Tory MPs.

Who do you think should be the next Prime Minister? Answer our poll below: