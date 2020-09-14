E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pier lights up green to remember the life of Clacton toddler

PUBLISHED: 13:38 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 14 September 2020

The lighting on Clacton Pier has been turned green to raise awareness about a disease which took the life of a toddler. Picture: NIGEL BROWN/ LAUREN PARTRIDGE

The lighting on Clacton Pier has been turned green to raise awareness about a disease which took the life of a toddler. Picture: NIGEL BROWN/ LAUREN PARTRIDGE

NIGEL BROWN/ LAUREN PARTRIDGE

Clacton Pier has been illuminated in green to raise awareness of a genetic disease which took the life of a toddler at just 13 months old.

Florence-Rose Wolton tragically died at 13 months old after being diagnosed with mitochondrial disease. Picture: LAUREN PARTRIDGEFlorence-Rose Wolton tragically died at 13 months old after being diagnosed with mitochondrial disease. Picture: LAUREN PARTRIDGE

Florence-Rose Wolton, from Clacton, was diagnosed with mitochondrial disease (mito) at just eight months old.

She tragically died in December 2019 and her parents have set up a charity in her memory to help others.

Now the pier is turning its lights green to highlight the genetic disease, which is currently staging its national awareness week from Sunday, September 13 to Saturday, September 20.

Every year, monuments around the world are lit up green to raise awareness of mitochondrial disease.

Clacton Pier has turned its lighting green to raise awareness of mitochondrial disease (mito) - which took the life of a Clacton toddler. Picture: NIGEL BROWNClacton Pier has turned its lighting green to raise awareness of mitochondrial disease (mito) - which took the life of a Clacton toddler. Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Mum Lauren Partridge contacted the pier – where she used to take her daughter – and asked if it could turn its lighting green to show its support.

“We took Florence-Rose to the pier several times with our friends and their children,” she said.

“They lit up green for the same week last year having been asked to do so by another customer and for their daughter Poppy Riley.

“We were delighted they agreed to do it for us and hopefully this will help raise awareness for what is a little-known condition.”

Mito affects one in 5,000 people and attacks the brain, heart, muscles, and lungs.

It is the second most commonly diagnosed serious genetic disease after cystic fibrosis.

It can result in a number of problems such as seizures, swallowing difficulties, blindness, deafness, heart and kidney issues, diabetes, and liver failure.

Elliot Ball, director of the pier, said he was pleased to be able to support Florence-Rose’s family.

“We can only imagine what this family has gone through losing their daughter at such a young age to this life-threatening condition,” he said.

“It has been a very difficult year in many ways for many people and it is good to be able to help families who are going through difficult times.

“Hopefully, it will promote Florence-Rose’s charity and raise awareness about Mito.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New housing plans could see Suffolk village more than double in size

The new homes would be built in area marked on this picture Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New housing plans could see Suffolk village more than double in size

The new homes would be built in area marked on this picture Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

Town star Bishop named in League One team of the week

Teddy Bishop, left, has been named in the League One team of the week Picture: STEVE WALLER

Woman in critical condition after crash between car and pedestrians in The Strand

Police were called to The Strand, near Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Goalkeeper who suffered horror double leg break in FA Cup tie ‘overwhelmed’ by support

George Bugg giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed after suffering a horror leg break during an FA Cup preliminary match between Whitton United and Dereham Town. Picture: GEORGE BUGG