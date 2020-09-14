Pier lights up green to remember the life of Clacton toddler

The lighting on Clacton Pier has been turned green to raise awareness about a disease which took the life of a toddler. Picture: NIGEL BROWN/ LAUREN PARTRIDGE NIGEL BROWN/ LAUREN PARTRIDGE

Clacton Pier has been illuminated in green to raise awareness of a genetic disease which took the life of a toddler at just 13 months old.

Florence-Rose Wolton tragically died at 13 months old after being diagnosed with mitochondrial disease. Picture: LAUREN PARTRIDGE Florence-Rose Wolton tragically died at 13 months old after being diagnosed with mitochondrial disease. Picture: LAUREN PARTRIDGE

Florence-Rose Wolton, from Clacton, was diagnosed with mitochondrial disease (mito) at just eight months old.

She tragically died in December 2019 and her parents have set up a charity in her memory to help others.

Now the pier is turning its lights green to highlight the genetic disease, which is currently staging its national awareness week from Sunday, September 13 to Saturday, September 20.

Every year, monuments around the world are lit up green to raise awareness of mitochondrial disease.

Clacton Pier has turned its lighting green to raise awareness of mitochondrial disease (mito) - which took the life of a Clacton toddler. Picture: NIGEL BROWN Clacton Pier has turned its lighting green to raise awareness of mitochondrial disease (mito) - which took the life of a Clacton toddler. Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Mum Lauren Partridge contacted the pier – where she used to take her daughter – and asked if it could turn its lighting green to show its support.

“We took Florence-Rose to the pier several times with our friends and their children,” she said.

“They lit up green for the same week last year having been asked to do so by another customer and for their daughter Poppy Riley.

“We were delighted they agreed to do it for us and hopefully this will help raise awareness for what is a little-known condition.”

Mito affects one in 5,000 people and attacks the brain, heart, muscles, and lungs.

It is the second most commonly diagnosed serious genetic disease after cystic fibrosis.

It can result in a number of problems such as seizures, swallowing difficulties, blindness, deafness, heart and kidney issues, diabetes, and liver failure.

Elliot Ball, director of the pier, said he was pleased to be able to support Florence-Rose’s family.

“We can only imagine what this family has gone through losing their daughter at such a young age to this life-threatening condition,” he said.

“It has been a very difficult year in many ways for many people and it is good to be able to help families who are going through difficult times.

“Hopefully, it will promote Florence-Rose’s charity and raise awareness about Mito.”