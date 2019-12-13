Drivers face delays after suspected gully collapse closes road

Drivers heading between Hadleigh and Ipswich via the A1071 are facing delays as a suspected collapsed gully forced the closure of the road.

Workers arrived at the scene in Hintlesham earlier today (December 13) to carry out the urgent repairs.

Locals have complained of seeing flooded roads, believed to have been caused by heavy rain in the area over the last few days.

A notice for the roadworks by Suffolk Highways said the area requires "replacement and repatching" which they hope to have completed by midnight.

A diversion route advertised on the One Network Roadworks website is directing drivers via the A12 and A134.