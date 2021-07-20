Warning as helicopters train at flying station this weekend

Published: 6:05 PM July 20, 2021

British Army Attack Helicopters are based at Wattisham Airfield, near Stowmarket. - Credit: Archant

Neighbours of Wattisham Flying Station are being told there will be a helicopter training exercise this weekend.

On Sunday and Saturday, the public will see increased activity at the home of British Army Attack Helicopters, the Apaches, based at Wattisham Airfield, near Stowmarket.

"Flying will take place between 10am and 5pm daily", Wattisham Flying Station said. "There is no expectation of extending into the early hours.

"This increased activity is required to support essential training for both air and ground crews."

Apaches will also be in action in a three-day late-night specialist training mission at RAF Honington as part of essential air and ground training exercise this week.

The airbase has confirmed that Apache helicopters will be used as part of the training, which is set to take place between Wednesday and Friday (July 21 to July 23) at the airbase near Bury St Edmunds.

The Apache helicopter is an American twin-turboshaft attack helicopter which is designed to find and destroy air defence units, tanks and armoured vehicles when in a war zone.

The helicopter can hold up to 16 Hellfire missiles, which will not be used as part of the training.

The aircraft has room for two crew members and weighs around 8,000kgs.



