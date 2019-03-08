15 things to see, do and eat at Taste of Sudbury 2019

Crowds enjoy the Taste of Sudbury in St Peter's Church Picture: Emma Cabielles Archant

Meet producers, taste some of the best local food, learn from top chefs, and shop 'til you drop at this year's free food festival.

Just one of the many products to try and buy at Taste of Sudbury Picture: Emma Cabielles Just one of the many products to try and buy at Taste of Sudbury Picture: Emma Cabielles

One of Suffolk's biggest and best free food festivals is back next weekend.

Taste of Sudbury returns to Market Hill and St Peter's Church on Sunday, June 9, with a focus on celebrating, sharing and discovering new and long-standing producers from Sudbury and surrounding areas.

More than 60 stalls will be sprawled along Market Hill, selling everything from herbs and wild boar sausage rolls, to award-winning sourdough bread, while inside the church, you'll discover local wines, venison, macarons and more.

The cookery theatre is back, with a line-up including bakers Will Wooster of Wooster's Bakery and Fiona Murphy of Moo Moo Cakes.

Cakes lined-up ready to sell at Taste of Sudbury Picture: Emma Cabielles Cakes lined-up ready to sell at Taste of Sudbury Picture: Emma Cabielles

And, new this year is a small farm space and second cookery theatre sponsored by Hollow Trees Farm and Ernest Doe.

The festival is open from 10am to an extended time of 6pm this year and free park and ride is in operations from 9.45am at The Delphi Car Park on Newton Road.

Here are the top 15 best things to see, do and eat on the day according to organiser Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events.

1. Start the day off with a quick lesson on how to bake the very best bread in your own kitchen with award-winning baker Will Wooster and his favourite sidekick, dad, Simon.

2. Meet the cutest feathered friends at the Hollow Trees Farm Stand outside the Town Hall.

3. Let the kids get messy at the ICE Kitchen Stand where free children's cooking activities will be taking place throughout the day.

4. Enjoy lots of free samples inside St Peter's where you'll find thirty fantastic stalls selling some of the region's very best local produce.

5. Take your four-legged friend to the Barkers of Suffolk stand and treat them to some homemade dog biscuits!

6. Grab yourself a free cotton shopping bag and fill it full of locally grown veggies from Brooke Lynne Farm Shop's stall inside St Peter's.

7. Enjoy an award-winning pint of Nethergate's craft ale, a glass of prosecco or a pint of Aspalls from one of our three bars.

8. Meet the award winning Hollow Trees Butchers on stage at 11.15am.

9. Enjoy the fantastic music of Lisa Day, Vintage Vocalist, outside St Peter's - there's bound to be lots of dancing!

10. Listen to the lovely Fiona Murphy from Moo Moo Cakes as she shares her secrets of amazing cake making!

11. Visit Suffolk Hideaways stand and get 5% off your next Staycation.

12. Watch some amazing local chefs on stage including Greig Young, Nicholas Traher and Carl Shillingford - and get a chance to taste their dishes.

13. Try some of the best street food including Uruguayan empanadas, crispy duck wraps, Greek souvlakis, creamy mac and cheese and vegan mezze platters.

14. Enter our brilliant competition and you could win a Turkish grill for two at Alaz.

15. Chill in our extended area outside the Town Hall with an ice cream from Hadley's Dairy.