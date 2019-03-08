Marmite, goats cheese and lavender: bakers create almost 700 wonderfully unusual scones

The special scones proved popular with local residents Picture: PHILIP TALLENT Archant

Bakers in Wickham Market have been stepping up their scone making game in order to raise money for the village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The bakers hard at work in the kitchen creating the scones Picture: PHILIP TALLENT The bakers hard at work in the kitchen creating the scones Picture: PHILIP TALLENT

In 2018, four volunteers managed to bake a total of 503 scones as they tried to raise money for renovations to the village hall.

This year the group brought on board a fifth member to try and up the amount of scones they were able to produce in the day.

In total this year the group managed to bake 25 different kinds of scones, producing 696 scones in total on the day.

Among the more unusual flavours on offer were cherry bakewell, goats cheese, orange marmalade, cheese and marmite and treacle and sultana.

The five bakers (L to R) Philip Tallent, Gloria Theobald, James Kingdom, Josie Hopps and Roger Theobald Picture: ROY KINGDOM The five bakers (L to R) Philip Tallent, Gloria Theobald, James Kingdom, Josie Hopps and Roger Theobald Picture: ROY KINGDOM

You may also want to watch:

As well as the mass scone baking visitors were also able to learn how to make their own scone pizza, using the mixture as a base.

Philip Tallent, chair of Wickham Market Village hall said: "We had an amazing response to our second Sconathon.

"Once again, demand was high, and requests for particular flavours were being baked as quickly as possible.

"We started with a 16kg bag of flour, kindly donated by Farmhouse Cooking, and when that ran out we bought up all the self raising flour from the Co-op store next door."