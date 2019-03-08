E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Marmite, goats cheese and lavender: bakers create almost 700 wonderfully unusual scones

PUBLISHED: 15:39 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 06 October 2019

The special scones proved popular with local residents Picture: PHILIP TALLENT

The special scones proved popular with local residents Picture: PHILIP TALLENT

Bakers in Wickham Market have been stepping up their scone making game in order to raise money for the village.

The bakers hard at work in the kitchen creating the scones Picture: PHILIP TALLENTThe bakers hard at work in the kitchen creating the scones Picture: PHILIP TALLENT

In 2018, four volunteers managed to bake a total of 503 scones as they tried to raise money for renovations to the village hall.

This year the group brought on board a fifth member to try and up the amount of scones they were able to produce in the day.

In total this year the group managed to bake 25 different kinds of scones, producing 696 scones in total on the day.

Among the more unusual flavours on offer were cherry bakewell, goats cheese, orange marmalade, cheese and marmite and treacle and sultana.

The five bakers (L to R) Philip Tallent, Gloria Theobald, James Kingdom, Josie Hopps and Roger Theobald Picture: ROY KINGDOMThe five bakers (L to R) Philip Tallent, Gloria Theobald, James Kingdom, Josie Hopps and Roger Theobald Picture: ROY KINGDOM

As well as the mass scone baking visitors were also able to learn how to make their own scone pizza, using the mixture as a base.

Philip Tallent, chair of Wickham Market Village hall said: "We had an amazing response to our second Sconathon.

"Once again, demand was high, and requests for particular flavours were being baked as quickly as possible.

"We started with a 16kg bag of flour, kindly donated by Farmhouse Cooking, and when that ran out we bought up all the self raising flour from the Co-op store next door."

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Huge farming vehicle stuck on narrow road prompts calls for tighter restrictions

A sugar beet tractor got stuck on Cardinalls Road in Stowmarket. Picture: BROOKE DRAKE

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

