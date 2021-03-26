Published: 4:30 PM March 26, 2021

Mary Morris winning the Community Champion of the Year award in 2013 - Credit: Andy Abbott

A Stars of Suffolk winner and true community stalwart, Mary Morris, has died at the age of 90.

Miss Morris lived in Wickham Market all her life and worked at East Bergholt High School as a biology teacher for many years.

Outside of her day job Miss Morris was incredibly active in community life, taking part in almost every group imaginable.

Her work within the Girl Guiding community was particularly well recognised, having started off as a guide herself, she worked her way up to be both a guide and ranger leader.

It was as a leader that Miss Morris helped many girls to achieve the Queen's Award in Guiding, the highest possible award in the organisation, and as well as Duke of Edinburgh awards.

Mary Morris with Pat Marr at an exhibition held by the Wickham Market Archives Centre in 2014 - Credit: Gregg Brown

Outside of this Miss Morris also led a number of extracurricular activities locally such as badminton and table tennis.

As well as helping young people, Miss Morris also set up the village's photographic club and organised the Wickham Market carnival.

She also worked hard to support the village hall, sitting on its management committee as well as helping with fundraising. It was also Miss Morris' work that helped lead to the creation of the village archive in Wickham Market.

In 2013, Miss Morris' dedication to the village was rewarded when she was named Community Champion at the Stars of Suffolk awards.

She was also given a lifetime achievement award at the Suffolk Coastal awards in the same year.

Mary Morris (centre) in 2014 as the Wickham Market Archive Centre looked for a new site - Credit: Lucy Taylor

Within the village, there is a permanent reminder of Miss Morris' dedication to Wickham Market in Morris Road, which was named after her.

Her friend and village hall chairman Philip Tallent described Miss Morris as shy but hardworking and generous.

"She quietly got on with things behind the scenes," said Mr Tallent.

"She did everything very conscientiously and she was a very generous person in the way she did things."

Mary Morris after winning her Community Champion award in 2013 - Credit: Andy Abbott

Aside from her vast community work Miss Morris enjoyed gardening and natural history.

Miss Morris celebrated her 90th birthday on Christmas Eve and died recently after a short battle with lung cancer.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory is asked to send it to the Suffolk Wildlife Trust, C/O E B Button & Sons Limited, 24 St John's Street, Woodbridge, IP12 1EB.