News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Tributes paid to Stars of Suffolk winner and community stalwart

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:30 PM March 26, 2021   
Mary Morris with Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy

Mary Morris winning the Community Champion of the Year award in 2013 - Credit: Andy Abbott

A Stars of Suffolk winner and true community stalwart, Mary Morris, has died at the age of 90. 

Miss Morris lived in Wickham Market all her life and worked at East Bergholt High School as a biology teacher for many years. 

Outside of her day job Miss Morris was incredibly active in community life, taking part in almost every group imaginable. 

Her work within the Girl Guiding community was particularly well recognised, having started off as a guide herself, she worked her way up to be both a guide and ranger leader.

It was as a leader that Miss Morris helped many girls to achieve the Queen's Award in Guiding, the highest possible award in the organisation, and as well as Duke of Edinburgh awards.  

Wickham Market Archives Centre is marking the First World War centenary with an exhbition of archiev

Mary Morris with Pat Marr at an exhibition held by the Wickham Market Archives Centre in 2014 - Credit: Gregg Brown

You may also want to watch:

Outside of this Miss Morris also led a number of extracurricular activities locally such as badminton and table tennis.

As well as helping young people, Miss Morris also set up the village's photographic club and organised the Wickham Market carnival.

Most Read

  1. 1 Why these Suffolk hotspots are some of the best places to live in the UK
  2. 2 Dog stolen in Suffolk burglary reunited with owner
  3. 3 Fresh planning permission to build 100 new village homes agreed
  1. 4 Suffolk teacher faces possible jail term for sexual activity with teenager
  2. 5 Disgust after 'as many as 50' tyres dumped in middle of country road
  3. 6 Speed cameras with number plate technology to be rolled out in villages
  4. 7 Ex-Town boss Keane on brink of return to management
  5. 8 Boy, 12, punched by man as he walked home from school
  6. 9 'Care village' rejection urged after strong objections
  7. 10 'Me and Leam are as solid as they come' - Cook on his Wigan return and facing his trusted sidekick

She also worked hard to support the village hall, sitting on its management committee as well as helping with fundraising. It was also Miss Morris' work that helped lead to the creation of the village archive in Wickham Market.  

In 2013, Miss Morris' dedication to the village was rewarded when she was named Community Champion at the Stars of Suffolk awards.

She was also given a lifetime achievement award at the Suffolk Coastal awards in the same year.  

Inside the Wickham Market Archive Centre that is currently looking for alternative premises. Dinah

Mary Morris (centre) in 2014 as the Wickham Market Archive Centre looked for a new site - Credit: Lucy Taylor

Within the village, there is a permanent reminder of Miss Morris' dedication to Wickham Market in Morris Road, which was named after her.  

Her friend and village hall chairman Philip Tallent described Miss Morris as shy but hardworking and generous. 

"She quietly got on with things behind the scenes," said Mr Tallent. 

"She did everything very conscientiously and she was a very generous person in the way she did things."

The glittering Stars of Suffolk awards night held at Suffolk New CollegeCommunity Team or Champion

Mary Morris after winning her Community Champion award in 2013 - Credit: Andy Abbott

Aside from her vast community work Miss Morris enjoyed gardening and natural history. 

Miss Morris celebrated her 90th birthday on Christmas Eve and died recently after a short battle with lung cancer. 

Anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory is asked to send it to the Suffolk Wildlife Trust, C/O E B Button & Sons Limited, 24 St John's Street, Woodbridge, IP12 1EB. 

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tony Cutt, from Mansfield, is a frequent visitor to the Suffolk coast

Tourist's frustration as motorhome not allowed in coast's car parks

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook on the touchline during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road,

Cook ready to have 'brutally honest' contract conversations with players

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Brett McGavin could start again in midfield. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Cook on his Colchester visit and McGavin's return from loan

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pair admit charges relating to out of control dogs after 11 sheep mauled

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus