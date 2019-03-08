Wickham Market or Campsea Ashe? - Debate re-emerges over railway station's name

Wickham Market station, which is located in Campsea Ashe Picture: SIMON PARKER Archant

The name of one of east Suffolk's railway stations has come into question once again.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Complaints about the station's name have been running for over 150 years Picture: SIMON PARKER Complaints about the station's name have been running for over 150 years Picture: SIMON PARKER

Despite the name Wickham Market railway station is actually located 2.4 miles away in nearby Campsea Ashe.

There are few ways for travellers to go between the two villages with no bus route and limited taxi services.

This means that when they do make the mistake of travelling to the wrong village they are often stranded or forced to pay high taxi fees to get to their intended destination.

One of those who has seen the impact of the station's misnomer is Rosamund Webb from The Station House in Campsea Ashe.

The Station House serves as a community amenity providing networking spaces, passenger facilities and a cafe space in the village.

"We are here all day, everyday so we witness people coming in, thinking they have arrived and realising they are in Campsea Ashe," said Mrs Webb.

"There are people using the station now from all over the place."

Over the years Mrs Webb said she had seen a number of cases where people had found themselves stranded and confused because they thought they had arrived in Wickham Market.

In one case Mrs Webb said that a businessman arrived in Wickham Market hoping to catch the last train of the day only to find he was in the wrong place.

Desperate to make the train he walked all the way to Campsea Ashe only to miss it.

With few options the man spent the night on a platform bench.

In other cases Mrs Webb said families had been left to foot expensive taxi fees in order to enjoy what were supposed to be budget holidays in Wickham Market and the surrounding attractions.

There have been similar problems for passengers who intended to travel to Campsea Ashe in the first place.

One man heading to the village for a job interview is said to have been told that the nearest train station for the village was Woodbridge and was advised to take a taxi for the remaining journey.

You may also want to watch:

The trip cost him £23 one way, while a return ticket between the two stations can cost as little as £4.30.

"It makes sense to change the name," said Mrs Webb, "for the area it needs to happen."

It's not the first time that the debate over the station's name has emerged.

Complaints about the station's name date back as far as 1860 when a local rector demanded change from the railway authority.

Since then the name change has been discussed on multiple occasions with complaints about the station's name dating back as far as 1860 when a local rector demanded change from the railway authority.

The idea was raised again five years ago, at the time Greater Anglia said it had no plans to change the name of station but was happy to listen to local people's ideas.

Suffolk County Council (SCC) also identified the station's name as a problem in its 2015 Rail Prospectus.

SCC noted in the report that the name "causes confusion" and that it expected the name to be changed "as soon as possible or at the very least at the start of the new rail franchise."

A Suffolk County Council spokesman said: "Suffolk County Council supports the need to change the name of Wickham Market train station to Campsea Ashe. We are working with representatives from Wickham Market train station and Greater Anglia to determine the level of work and funding required to change the name of the station."

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "We have received an enquiry about the feasibility of re-naming Wickham Market station as Campsea Ashe and we are evaluating the steps that would be necessary to implement such a change.

"The key factor in the likelihood of a re-naming is likely to be funding the costs of changing all the railway systems (commercial and operational), signage and information involved.

"Similar schemes elsewhere have costed tens of thousands of pounds to complete and there are currently no organisations (public, private or third sector) funded to deliver such a change.

"Given that altering the station name won't of itself generate additional revenue, the challenge in taking such a proposal forward is finding the funding necessary to deliver it.

"We will continue to assist those putting forward the proposals, but the critical issues will be securing the money to cover the costs involved and ensuring that all local stakeholders support it."

Have you had problems travelling to Wickham Market station? Get in touch.