Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'I've never been so appalled' - Claims of personal attacks threaten parish council

PUBLISHED: 06:00 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 06:12 17 July 2019

Wickham Market Parish chairman Dick Jenkinson and clerk Jo Peters, pictured at a Christmas market event, have been at the centre of a council row Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wickham Market Parish chairman Dick Jenkinson and clerk Jo Peters, pictured at a Christmas market event, have been at the centre of a council row Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy brown

Tensions ran high at a parish meeting amid accusations of abusive behaviour, threats to resign and pleas to resolve rifts.

Wickham Market Parish Council's discussions on Monday were again marred by rows - just a fortnight after councillors met to discuss "unacceptable" emails.

The arguments involve two of the council's newer members - Lisa Sanders and Fiona Parker - as well as parish clerk Jo Peters and chairman Dick Jenkinson, whose work they have criticised.

Minutes from the July 1 meeting refer to Ms Sanders' emails to the clerk and further correspondences from Mr Jenkinson to Ms Sanders. Ms Peters was said to have been "extremely stressed" by the emails Ms Sanders sent her. But Ms Sanders said she had been "extremely angered" by those she received from Mr Jenkinson. Councillor Fiona Parker said she had been "disgusted" by Mr Jenkinson's emails.

Mr Jenkinson told the meeting he had written to Ms Sanders to prevent "unacceptable behaviour". He said Ms Parker had been mentioned because the information she requested from the clerk was making life "very difficult". Ms Parker replied she would not have to request the information if it was made public.

Discussions were also held about the chairman's responsibilities, council communications and meetings with landowners relating to the neighbourhood plan.

Despite calls for calm, tensions remained at the latest meeting.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Jenkinson read a letter from a member of the public who said his emails to Ms Sanders had been "abusive". They criticised Mr Jenkinson's body language and said he wanted Ms Parker and Ms Sanders off the council. They added the clerk was "less than efficient", as she let batteries run flat on a recording device at a meeting.

Mr Jenkinson then read a statement from the clerk, which said "personal attacks" had undermined her role.

"I have never been so appalled, embarrassed and upset by aggressive, unprofessional behaviour than I was at the recent extraordinary meeting," she said.

Ms Peters said the criticism she faced was upsetting her and her family and affecting her work.

Ms Sanders then accused council members of talking about her behind her back, referring to an email councillor Patrick Roper had mistakenly sent her.

Mr Roper apologised for the email. He said the "ill-feeling" was worse than in all his eight years as a councillor and warned he and colleagues were considering resigning. He praised the clerk and chairman and criticised those "running them down". "Please let us try to work together without always finding fault," he said.

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I’ve never been so appalled’ – Claims of personal attacks threaten parish council

Wickham Market Parish chairman Dick Jenkinson and clerk Jo Peters, pictured at a Christmas market event, have been at the centre of a council row Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man stabbed in Haverhill assault

Suffolk police has confirmed a man was stabbed in Balmoral Drive, Haverhill on Tuesday afternoon, July 16 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist injured in country lane collision

The motorcycle crash reportedly happened about 5.20am on July 17 near the juction of Ipswich Road and Winston Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed – The two Suffolk councils with soaring mental health staff sickness

Mental health staff sickness days at two councils have more than doubled in one year. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Big interview: Tomas Holy on battling with Bart, basketball beginnings and the idol you won’t have heard of

Tomas Holy kept a clean sheet in the 45 minute game against Meppen at last weekend's Interwetten Cup. Photo: Ross Halls
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists