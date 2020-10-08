‘We are going to see the burdens not the benefits’ - councillors unanimously oppose 136 home site bordering two villages

The land in Pettistree where the new site is proposed for Picture: DAVID HALLETT Archant

Plans for over 100 homes bordering two Suffolk villages have raised concerns with councillors on both sides of the border, despite reassurances from the developer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wickham Market parish clerk Jo Peters says there has been unanimous opposition to the plans Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Wickham Market parish clerk Jo Peters says there has been unanimous opposition to the plans Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Councillors in Wickham Market this week to discuss the impact of a development proposed for neighbouring Pettistree.

The development would feature up to 136 homes including 129 standard new builds as well as seven self build plots; including 45 affordable homes.

The new site would technically be classed as Pettistree, with the land being used sitting between High Street and Chapel Lane.

However, the homes would sit next to an existing development in Wickham Market, known as Wickham Place, which belongs to Hopkins Homes.

A view of how the new site could look in Pettistree Picture: HOPKINS HOMES A view of how the new site could look in Pettistree Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

Councillors in Pettistree have previously raised concerns about the ability of local amenities to cope with additional homes.

MORE: Exciting plans for fire-hit Suffolk pub spelled out, seven years after blaze

Now councillors in Wickham Market have also added their concerns to the table.

Nine councillors and 22 members of the public attended a planning committee meeting on Monday to look at the plans.

“It’s clear that nobody wants it,” said Wickham Market parish clerk Jo Peters.

You may also want to watch:

“It was objections all the way.”

Among the councillors grievances were that the housing allocation for the site had been allocated to Wickham Market, while all the community infrastructure money is going to Pettistree.

“The development will be using Wickham Market facilities,” said Ms Peters.

“We are going to see the burdens not the benefits.”

Although the residents may feel like they are living in Wickham Market, councillors have been quick to point out that those living on the development would not only be paying a different level of council tax but would also have a different MP to the village next door.

Pettistree is classed as Suffolk Coastal with Therese Coffey the incumbent MP, over the border Wickham Market is part of Dan Poulter’s Central Suffolk and North Ipswich constituency.

The impact of rising traffic, sewerage and potential impact on local schools were also raised by councillors as concerns.

Despite the worries of the two villages, Hopkins Homes, however, have always maintained that the new homes will enhance the local area.

Simon Bryan, development director for Hopkins Homes said: “Our plans at Pettistree will create a high-quality collection of homes, with a variety of amenities and landscaping in keeping with the national environment of the surrounding area.

“The site has been allocated for housing by East Suffolk Council and our plans have been created following extensive community engagement including consultation with Wickham Market and Pettistree Parish Councils.

“Every consideration has been given in our plans to ensure the development meets the local requirement and would provide much needed homes to tackle the chronic short of new houses both locally and nationally.

“Our proposal includes an independent transport assessment which demonstrates that the development proposals would not have an unacceptable impact on the capacity of the local road network. We would propose to work with Suffolk County Highways to assess the impact of any increase and, if required, works would be undertaken to address this.”

MORE: New housing plans could see Suffolk village more than double in size