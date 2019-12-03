Pop-up escape room set to return due to popular demand

Wickham Market Movies, which is celebrating its second anniversary in June, continues to attract large audiences in Wickham Market Village Hall. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A pop-up escape room is set to re-open its doors in the new year due to popular demand.

Philip Tallent said that the previous event had been so popular that they had decided to bring it back Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Philip Tallent said that the previous event had been so popular that they had decided to bring it back Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Back in June, thrill-seekers gathered in Wickham Market to take part in a special Victorian workhouse-themed adventure.

Now, as a result of the initial escape room's success, the pop up will be returning at the end of January.

"We spoke to everyone who did the original one in June and said would they be interested in coming back," said Philip Tallent from the Wickham Market Village Hall Charitable Incorporated Organisation.

However, anyone who decides to return will be facing completely new challenges which Mr Tallent hopes they will still be able to complete in the strict one hour time limit.

"When the 'inmates' walk into the workhouse it will look very similar but there will be completely different challenges," said Mr Tallent.

"They will be based on what happened in the workhouses but I won't give away what they are."

The escape rooms have been based on the history of the village's own workhouse.

The Plomesgate Union workhouse was built in Wickham Market in 1835 and was used for around 100 years before becoming housing.

All the money raised from the escape room will be used to support the construction of the village's new hall and archive centre.

Those behind the plans hope to create a modern two storey centre to replace the current facilities with two halls, a new kitchen and bar as well as the archive centre which will be housed on the upper floor of the building.

The escape room is the latest in a series of events to be held to raise money for the village hall; including a sconathon which saw locals create hundreds of tasty treats in a variety of flavours in October.

There is, however, still a long way to go until the committee raise the amount needed to bring the project to life.

"We are still trying to raise £1.6 million for the rebuilding of the village hall," said Mr Tallent.

"We have got £100,000 so far and we are applying for grants but events like this help."

The escape room will be open from Friday, January 31 until Sunday, February 2.

Tickets for the escape room are limited and will be available online.