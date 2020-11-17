‘We don’t need these houses’: Villagers’ opposition as sites earmarked for 756 new homes

Villagers in Wickhambrook have voiced their concerns over proposed development sites Picture: WICKHAMBROOK SAYS NO WICKHAMBROOK SAYS NO

Villagers in Wickhambrook have voiced their opposition after several sites in the village were earmarked for possible housing developments totalling 756 new homes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The public currently have the chance to vote on five possible development sites in the village, which could in future be part of West Suffolk Council’s local plan.

The sites have so far had no approval from the council, but have been put forward as possible sites for inclusion by land owners or developers.

Among the sites include one piece of land east of Gaines Hall, which could accommodate 450 houses, while another north of Nunnery Green could fit 164 homes.

In total, the five sites have the potential to bring a further 756 homes to the west Suffolk village.

A large proportion of villagers have already voiced their concern over the sites however, and fear large-scale developments would have a negative impact on local facilities.

Diana Carroll, who runs a small family business in the village, said she wants to see the sites remain as fields to feed future generations.

She said: “We don’t need these houses. Wickhambrook residents are more or less unanimously against large-scale development.

“The school is full. The health centre is overcrowded. Lanes around the village are already over-used and dangerous for children, pedestrians and elderly people.

“We want to preserve the wonderful pattern of hamlets, village greens and productive fields around Wickhambrook – and protect quality of life for villagers.”

Despite their grievances to larger developments however, villagers have said they are not opposed to small-scale developments in future.

A spokesman for West Suffolk Council confirmed none of the sites have been approved by West Suffolk Council, but reminded residents that they can have their say on the council website.

The new local plan will help shape future communities and support developments until 2040.

So far, more than 1,500 people have visited the “online village hall” set up by the council to view and comment on the plans, with the first of three consultation phases set to end on December 22.

Speaking about the online system, council leader John Griffiths said: “I would like to thank the hundreds of people who have already visited our online exhibition and encourage others to follow suit and have their say.

“A good Local Plan is central to the best possible future development of West Suffolk and our communities.”

The website can be accessed here.