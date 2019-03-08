Partly Cloudy

'We are the future' - Suffolk children quiz MP on climate change

PUBLISHED: 12:20 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 23 May 2019

The children at Wilby Primary School with Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Picture: WILBY PRIMARY SCHOOL

The children at Wilby Primary School with Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Picture: WILBY PRIMARY SCHOOL

WILBY PRIMARY SCHOOL

Pupils at Wilby primary school near Eye have been praised by their local MP for speaking passionately about the need to protect the planet.

The children, from Wilby Primary School, hosted their very own question and answer session with Dr Dan Poulter on Friday, May 17.

The MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, who sits on the Environmental Audit Committee, was quizzed on a range of issues - from fake news and protecting children on the internet, to the future of small schools and the government's role in combatting climate change.

When held to account on global warming, Dr Poulter said the UK has done well to phase out coal-fired power plants, but there is much more to be done to make homes more energy efficient - and the children themselves have a role in conserving energy.

Mollie, a Year 6 pupil, said it was "great" to be able to challenge her local MP on the issues that matter most.

"I think Dr Dan really listened to our questions - it was great to be able to challenge him," she said.

"We really care about our world and issues such as education and internet safety. We are the future and it's great when we get to have a say."

Headteacher Roisin Wiseman added: "As adults we often forget how passionate young people are about some of the big issues facing us today - it's so important to keep them learning and talking about these wider topics that will affect their futures.

"It was wonderful that they had the opportunity to be listened to today - we can learn a lot from our children."

Speaking after the event, Dr Poulter said: "I was delighted to visit Wilby Primary School on Friday and to be given such a warm welcome by staff and students alike.

"It's always heartening to see our young people so engaged with politics and I very much enjoyed taking questions from the group of very inquisitive and interested young students.

"It was clear to see that the children care very much about the world we live in and had done their research thoroughly and I look forward to visiting them again soon."

