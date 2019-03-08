Young people urged to enter nature short story competition

The Wild About Writing competition has been launched. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A new short story competition in Suffolk is encouraging people to write about the county's wonderful nature.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Louise Collins, one of Dramatic Impact's creative directors, said the new Wild About Writing competition is an "invitation to children and their families to get outside, to explore and enjoy the amazing natural world around them".

You may also want to watch:

The winner will be published later this year in East Anglian Daily Times's Suffolk Magazine, receive a £25 book token and a family day pass to RSPB Minsmere, Suffolk.

One of the judges - Francesca Armou-chelu, author of Fenn Halflin and The Fear Zero - said that she thinks this project will "enrich their understanding of their countryside and perhaps lead them to keep it safe in the future".

The competition is an official National Writing Day event.

The stories must be no longer than 500 words and can be submitted between now and August 31.